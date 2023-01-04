Attorney General Ashley Moody News Release

VIDEO: Attorney General Moody Recognizes Human Trafficking Prevention Month and Encourages More Floridians to Join the Fight

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—During Human Trafficking Prevention Month, Attorney General Ashley Moody is highlighting initiatives and tools for Floridians to learn about the signs and dangers of human trafficking. According to the U.S. Department of State, there are an estimated

24.9 million victims of human trafficking worldwide

at any given time. Attorney General Moody is imploring more Floridians to join in the fight against this crime by learning how to spot and report suspicious activity.

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “Ending human trafficking in Florida is a top priority and while we made great strides toward this goal during my first term as Attorney General, we cannot relent in our efforts to prosecute traffickers and help victims. One way you can join our efforts is by learning how to spot and report suspicious activity. Visit YouCanStopHT.com to learn what to look for and join our efforts to end this atrocious crime in Florida.”

Attorney General Moody’s Office of Statewide Prosecution prosecutes multijudicial circuit cases of human trafficking in Florida. Since Attorney General Moody took office in 2019, OSP has secured sentences for 95 defendants in human trafficking cases.

Serving as Chair of the Statewide Council on Human Trafficking, Attorney General Moody leads a 15-member council that consists of law enforcement, prosecutors, legislators and experts in the health, education and social service fields. The Council works to build on existing state and local partnerships to combat human trafficking.

To learn more about the council, click here .

Attorney General Moody actively engages in building partnerships and creates initiatives to help train individuals on the signs of trafficking and how to report it.

Some of Attorney General Moody’s partnerships to combat human trafficking include:



The Florida Attorney General’s Office also holds the annual Human Trafficking Summit every fall. The summit brings together local, state and national leaders to discuss efforts to eradicate all forms of trafficking, along with 16 hours of educational content.

The 2022 Human Trafficking Summit is free of charge and can accessed here .

Children can also be at risk of human trafficking through online predators. Attorney General Moody created an Online Safety Toolkit to empower parents to teach their children about the dangers of human trafficking online and create effective online safety plans.

To view the Online Safety Toolkit in English, click here . For the Spanish version, click here .

For Floridians wanting to learn more about how to spot and report human trafficking, visit YouCanStopHT.com .