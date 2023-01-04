BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: Sesen Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq - SESN), IsoPlexis (Nasdaq - ISO), Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (Nasdaq - TIG), Brunswick Bancorp (OTC – BRBW)

/EIN News/ -- BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky (jbrodsky@brodskysmith.com) or Marc Ackerman (mackerman@brodskysmith.com) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.



Sesen Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq - SESN)

Under the terms of the agreement, Sesen will merge with Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. (“Carisma”). Carisma shareholders will receive newly issued shares of Sesen common stock pursuant to an exchange ratio formula. Immediately prior to the closing of the proposed merger, the Company's shareholders will be issued a contingent value right for each outstanding share of Sesen common stock held. Once the transaction is completed, Sesen shareholders are expected to only own approximately 41.7% of the combined company, while Carisma shareholders are expected to own approximately 58.3%. The investigation concerns whether the Sesen Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution of Sesen shareholders in the combined company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/sesen-bio-inc-nasdaq-sesn/.

IsoPlexis (Nasdaq - ISO)

Under the terms of the agreement, IsoPlexis will be acquired by Berkeley Lights (Nasdaq - BLI). IsoPlexis shareholders will receive 0.612 shares of Berkeley Lights stock for each IsoPlexis share they hold. Following the close of the transaction, Berkeley Lights shareholders will own approximately 75.2 percent of the combined company, and IsoPlexis shareholders will own approximately 24.8 percent of the combined company. The investigation concerns whether the IsoPlexis Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether IsoPlexis is paying too little for the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/isoplexis-nasdaq-iso/.

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (Nasdaq - TIG)

Under the terms of the agreement, Trean will be acquired by affiliates of Altaris, LLC (collectively with its affiliates, “Altaris”), which currently owns approximately 47% of Trean’s outstanding common stock. Under the terms of the agreement, Altaris will acquire all the common stock that it does not currently own for $6.15 in cash per share. The investigation concerns whether the Trean Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether Altaris is paying too little for the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/trean-insurance-group-inc-nasdaq-tig/.

Brunswick Bancorp (OTC – BRBW)

Under the terms of the agreement, Brunswick will be acquired by Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (“Mid Penn”) (Nasdaq - MPB). 50% of Brunswick common shares will be converted into Mid Penn common stock while the remaining 50% will be exchanged for cash. Brunswick shareholders will have the option to elect to receive either 0.598 shares of Mid Penn common stock or $18.00 in cash for each common share of Brunswick they own, subject to proration to ensure that, in the aggregate, 50% of the transaction consideration will be paid in the form of Mid Penn common stock. The investigation concerns whether the Brunswick Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether Mid Penn is paying too little for the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/brunswick-bancorp-otc-brbw/.

Brodsky & Smith is a litigation law firm with extensive expertise representing shareholders throughout the nation in securities and class action lawsuits. The attorneys at Brodsky & Smith have been appointed by numerous courts throughout the country to serve as lead counsel in class actions and have successfully recovered millions of dollars for our clients and shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.