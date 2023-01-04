Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,354 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 332,156 in the last 365 days.

Bel Fuse to Participate in Needham Growth Conference

/EIN News/ -- JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bel Fuse Inc. (Nasdaq: BELFA and BELFB), a leading global manufacturer of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits, today announced the following conference participation:

What: 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference
When: January 10 - Presentation at 9:30 AM with meetings throughout the day
Where: Lotte New York Palace hotel, New York, New York
Who: Farouq Tuweiq, CFO
  Lynn Hutkin, VP Financial Reporting & Investor Relations

About Bel
Bel (NASDAQ: BELFA and BELFB) designs, manufactures and markets a broad array of products that include circuit protection, connectors, cable assemblies, discrete components, magnetics and power supplies. The Company serves a global market and operates facilities around the world.

Company Contact:
Lynn Hutkin, VP Financial Reporting & Investor Relations
ir@belf.com

Investor Contact:
Three Part Advisors
Jean Marie Young, Managing Director or Steven Hooser, Partner
631-418-4339


Primary Logo

You just read:

Bel Fuse to Participate in Needham Growth Conference

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.