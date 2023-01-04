Hausfeld Announces Six Senior Promotions Globally

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON and LONDON and BERLIN, Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hausfeld is pleased to announce that three attorneys have been promoted to Partner and three attorneys have been promoted to Counsel across the United States and Europe. The promotions are effective immediately.



Partner promotions



Amanda Lee DasGupta, Aqeel Kadri, Duran Ross, and have been invited to join the partnership.

In Washington, D.C., Amanda Lee-DasGupta’s practice focuses on human rights, environmental, and complex tort litigation. In a groundbreaking human rights case, Amanda represents a class of Sudanese refugees living in the U.S. who allege that BNP Paribas laundered billions for Sudan in violation of U.S. sanctions. In her environmental practice, she represents public entities in water contamination and natural resource damages litigation. In 2022, the National Law Journal recognized her as a Rising Star of the Plaintiff’s Bar.

In London, Aqeel Kadri is an experienced competition litigator with a background in both public and private enforcement of competition law in the EU and UK. He is a key member of the team representing Hausfeld’s numerous clients in high-profile Trucks litigation as well as in the recently filed £900 million UK consumer claim against Amazon, the UK Buy Box claim. In 2023, Legal 500 recognized him as a key lawyer.

Also in London, Duran Ross, a solicitor-advocate, is an experienced commercial litigator specialising in complex multinational litigation and arbitration. He represents both individuals and companies in contractual disputes, tortious claims, insolvency disputes and other contentious matters. Since 2021, Legal 500 has included him as a ‘fantastic’ Rising Star. He currently acts on several disputes before the High Court and an expedited ICC arbitration.

Counsel promotions



In San Francisco, Kyle Bates focuses on complex antitrust, financial services, and consumer protection litigation. He has represented clients at every stage of litigation, including trial and appellate court work at state and federal level. Kyle also has a robust public entity practice in which he regularly serves as special outside counsel to state and local governments. He has been recognized as a Rising Star in the Plaintiff’s Bar by the National Law Journal in 2022 and by Super Lawyers for Antitrust Litigation since 2021.

In Washington, D.C., Mary Sameera Van Houten Harper has extensive experience in complex litigation, with a focus in human rights, immigration, consumer protection, and antitrust. She has litigated numerous class action matters in state and federal courts across the nation, representing plaintiffs in groundbreaking challenges in pursuit of social good. Mary currently works with a public entity in a challenge against heavy metals in baby food products and represents a class of purchasers challenging an unlawful price-fixing scheme.

In London, Sofie Edwards is a dual-qualified litigator with significant cross-border experience working on market-leading, large-scale competition and commercial disputes, with a focus on collective redress. Amongst other claims, she has been instrumental in bringing and running the opt-out collective actions against Qualcomm, Apple and Google - the latter two for their alleged abusive conduct in relation to the Apple App and Google Play Stores respectively

Other promotions

We are also pleased to announce 18 further promotions: nine senior associate promotions in Germany, the Netherlands and the UK, and one senior attorney and seven senior staff attorney promotions in the U.S.

The 2023 promotions reflect the advancement of some 14% of our attorneys globally.

Commenting on the promotions, U.S. Managing Partner Melinda Coolidge said:

“We are thrilled to welcome this exceptionally talented group of 24 lawyers into our partnership and senior staff attorney ranks. Their commitment and results on behalf of our clients, our communities, and our firm is exemplary. We have ambitious plans for the future, and having lawyers of diverse backgrounds, talents, and expertise is a core part of our future success. We look forward to their ongoing contributions.”

London Managing Partner Lianne Craig added:

“We are proud to celebrate our new partners and their accomplishments. We are committed to developing firm leaders with diverse backgrounds and experiences to build on the ongoing success of our clients and the firm. Aqeel, Duran, and Amanda each have distinguished themselves as excellent lawyers, and they display an outstanding commitment to our firm values and culture.

