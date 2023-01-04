Making driving safer with HERE Road Alerts

New cloud-based service from HERE fuses vehicle sensor data with traffic incident data to provide real-time hazard warnings to drivers

HERE Road Alerts enhances advanced driver assistance systems and helps automakers to receive better New Car Assessment Program (NCAP) scores

/EIN News/ -- CES 2023, Las Vegas – Driving is about to get safer with the launch of HERE Road Alerts. This new cloud-based service from HERE Technologies, the leading location data and technology platform, fuses rich vehicle sensor data from millions of cars on the road with traffic incident data to provide real-time hazard warnings to drivers for optimal safety assistance.



With HERE Road Alerts, drivers will have accurate and timely information about hazards on the road ahead to make better and safer driving decisions. Enhancing the functionality of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) for greater safety, the service helps drivers build trust in the gradually increasing automation of driving.



HERE Road Alerts includes warnings for a broad variety of hazards such as:

Roadworks

Accidents

Broken down vehicles

Reduced visibility

Slippery roads

Obstacles on the road

End of queue jam alerts

Wrong way drivers

Covering these hazards, the service helps automakers to reach higher New Car Assessment Program (NCAP) scores. NCAPs are voluntary vehicle safety performance programs rating the safety of new passenger vehicles.



This year, amongst other things, NCAP ratings in Europe and Australia will include an assessment whether speed assistance systems inform drivers of a range of specific hazardous situations like traffic jams, accidents and objects on road with sufficient lead time to adapt their speed accordingly.



To detect and report as many hazards as possible, HERE Road Alerts utilizes a large pool of different sources. These include:

Vehicle sensor data from millions of cars on the road across multiple automakers, including head, fog and hazard lights, emergency brakes, anti-lock braking systems, wipers, electronic stability control and image sensors

Billions of GPS data points from vehicles and devices on the road that HERE gathers every day, leveraging over 150 different probe data providers

Governmental road authorities

Local in-country “journalistic” sources such as government websites, news outlets and social media reporting in traffic incidents

The service is delivered with low latency to ensure drivers are kept up-to-date on the latest hazards ahead of them.



“HERE Road Alerts is a fully comprehensive hazard warning service,” said Giovanni Lanfranchi, Senior Vice President and Chief Product and Technology Officer at HERE Technologies. “Where others may rely only on a limited number of data sources, we process data from a broad variety. More sources ultimately lead to an enriched service with greater coverage and more accuracy. This is the next step on our long-standing mission to increase the safety of millions of road users.”



About HERE Technologies

HERE has been a pioneer in mapping and location technology for almost 40 years. Today, HERE’s location platform is recognized as the most complete in the industry, powering location-based products, services and custom maps for organizations and enterprises across the globe. From autonomous driving and seamless logistics to new mobility experiences, HERE allows its partners and customers to innovate while retaining control over their data and safeguarding privacy. Find out how HERE is moving the world forward at here.com.





