Globaledit DAM Predicts Sharp Increase in Video Components in eCommerce in 2023
Creative Content Industry’s Top Workflow Asset Management Platform Sees Video Expand Across All Marketing Channels Upwards of 20%
We are seeing a growth in video content even for PDPs (Product Detail Page), and right now when we look at the data in Globaledit, it shows that 18% of SKUs are getting a video component”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Globaledit, the creative industry’s most trusted SaaS asset management system, is seeing an increase of upwards of 20% in usage of video components in eCommerce marketing in the transition into 2023. Globaledit data shows that product videos are being used across more marketing channels than eCommerce stills photography, emphasizing the ROI of video assets. Globaledit is owned by CoCreativ, a market leader for end-to-end creative production services.
“We are seeing a growth in video content even for PDPs (Product Detail Page), and right now when we look at the data in Globaledit, it shows that 18% of SKUs are getting a video component,” said Globaledit and CoCreativ CEO Mathieu Champigny. “Our clients tell us that their 2023 budget will include an additional 15% to 20% of SKUs getting a video for their eCommerce website, so the growth of eCommerce video production is just at its infancy.”
Asset data uploaded to the Globaledit system is categorized and identifiable in the system by its asset type. As such, Globaledit can quantify the increase in video assets, as compared to other forms of marketing or commercial content.
Studies undertaken in 2022 underscored the importance of video assets in the consumer experience, from basic understanding of a product, to developing trust in the product’s quality and appeal, to building brand affinity. Some 85% of respondents worldwide said they find videos to be essential as they shop online.*
“Product and brand videos have a clear advantage over still photography, not only because of the higher engagement they generate, but also because of the repurposing and cross-channel usage they allow. The ROI for Marketing departments is exponential and we see this as a big agency spend driver, both in our agency Industrial Color and in usage in Globaledit ” said Mathieu Champigny.
About Globaledit
Globaledit is the leading cloud-based SaaS application leveraged by brands, agencies and studios to manage high volume photo and video content creation and delivery. As a Creative Workflow Management solution, Globaledit solves for asset management, collaboration and workflow within one tool. Assets move from the point of capture, editing, retouching, approvals and distribution seamlessly, thereby reducing production costs and improving time to market. https://www.globaledit.com/
About CoCreativ
CoCreativ leads the creative production industry with portfolio companies Industrial Color, Smashbox Studios, and Globaledit. The company offers end-to-end creative production at any scale with a nationwide network of top talent and studios in NYC and LA.
*2022 Research Study by Brightcove and Ascend2
