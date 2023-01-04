New Version of Avid MediaCentral Enables Greater Workflow Efficiencies and Remote Collaboration Capabilities

New MediaCentral | Acquire ingest scheduling software and MediaCentral enhancements enable media companies to accelerate production workflows from anywhere

/EIN News/ -- BURLINGTON, Mass., Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avid® (Nasdaq: AVID) today released updates to its industry-leading MediaCentral® workflow platform, including the new MediaCentral | Acquire™ IP-based ingest scheduler, along with remote collaboration and improved hybrid working support. These innovative capabilities empower media companies to accelerate production on premises and in the cloud. The introduction of MediaCentral | Acquire adds ingest management to MediaCentral | Cloud UX™, advancing Avid’s news production solution by enabling content production teams to collaborate from anywhere.



“Media companies face increasing competition for viewers and continued pressure to quickly and efficiently deliver more compelling content,” said David Colantuoni, Avid’s Vice President of Product Management for Video and Media Solutions. “MediaCentral is the industry’s leading platform for enterprise content creation. With every software update, we unlock new levels of creativity and operational efficiency, empowering our media enterprise customers to deliver better content to their viewers in less time than ever before.”

To keep up with the growing demand for content, broadcasters need to automate their workflows more efficiently. Avid’s new MediaCentral | Acquire ingest scheduler app in MediaCentral | Cloud UX automates ingest scheduling for SDI and IP sources by controlling FastServe | Ingest™, FastServe | I/O™ and MediaCentral | Stream™. MediaCentral | Acquire also supports Edit While Capture workflows for faster turnaround, while enabling ingest management from anywhere using only a web browser.

This release also builds on MediaCentral’s extensive media production capabilities with new features like the ability to synchronize content across different sites with MediaCentral | Sync and a completely redesigned MediaCentral | Collaborate mobile app. These give production teams even greater flexibility in how they work, from story creation all the way to delivery, whether that is a rundown-based on-air show, or content for online platforms and social media.

Learn more about the latest additions, features and functionality available in MediaCentral at https://www.avid.com/products/mediacentral.

Avid Powers Greater Creators

People who create media for a living become greater creators with Avid’s award-winning technology solutions to make, manage and monetize today’s most celebrated video and audio content—from iconic movies and binge-worthy TV series, to network news and sports, to recorded music and the live stage. What began more than 30 years ago with our invention of nonlinear digital video editing has led to individual artists, creative teams and organizations everywhere subscribing to our powerful tools and collaborating securely in the cloud. We continue to re-imagine the many ways editors, musicians, producers, journalists, and other content creators will bring their stories to life. Discover the possibilities at avid.com and join the conversation on social media with the multitude of brilliant creative people who choose Avid for a lifetime of success.

