Garbage Bag Market will reach to USD 12 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 4.80% till 2030 : GreyViews

Pune India, Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the garbage bag market is operating and is predicted to expand soon. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the garbage bag market are present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as the product, end-user and region. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities, and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

The significant players operating in the global garbage bag market are CBerry Global Inc, Novolex, Novplasta Terdex GmbH, The Clorox Company, Reynolds Consumer Products, Inteplast Group, Four Star Plastics, Cosmoplast Industrial Company, Berry Global Inc., Polyethics Industries and International Plastics, Inc. among other.

Garbage bags made of polyethylene are typically strong, lightweight, and retain garbage securely without spilling or leaking, making them popular in a variety of end-user industries like retail, institutional, and industrial. The main forces driving the industry's growth are private consumers, retailers, and regional packaging businesses that specialize in delivering goods in the local market. Public awareness of the need for cleanliness and sanitation, as well as a growth in trash production globally, are driving the demand for garbage bags. The market will be driven by increased utilization of trash bag products, which will be boosted by increased attention to novel garbage bag breakdown techniques or procedures. Another element fueling this market's expansion is the population's rising per capita income, which has led to more purchases of consumer and convenience goods. As individuals are paying more attention to their personal hygiene and the cleanliness of their surroundings, there may be an increase in the use of garbage bags during the forecast period. According to Winsight Grocery Business, the total sales of garbage, trash, yard, and leaf bags in the United States were USD 2723.85 million. During the forecast period, trash bags may become increasingly common as a result of the increased garbage output brought on by expanding urbanization. According to the World Bank, there will be 4.196 billion urban people in 2018, up from the estimated 3.957 billion in 2015.

Scope of Garbage Bag Market Report

Report Metric Information Study Period 2022-2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Market Share Unit USD Billion Segments Covered Product, End-User, and Regions Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle-East and Africa Major Players Berry Global Inc, Novolex, Novplasta Terdex GmbH, The Clorox Company, Reynolds Consumer Products, Inteplast Group, Four Star Plastics, Cosmoplast Industrial Company, Berry Global Inc., Polyethics Industries and International Plastics, Inc. among other

Segmentation Analysis

The recyclable garbage bags segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The product segment is recyclable garbage bags and non-recyclable garbage bags. The recyclable garbage bags segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Recyclable trash bags are simpler to discard and more advantageous for the environment than non-recyclable versions. The fact that recyclable waste bags are readily available in a range of sizes for the convenience of the consumer and are less prone to tear than other options further contributes to their high demand.

The hospitality segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The end-user segment is residential, commercial, hospitality, and industrial. The hospitality segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The increase in waste created by hotels, restaurants, resorts, hospitals, and other commercial operations is what is driving the demand for garbage bags. Because a dirty atmosphere can lead to angry customers in the hospitality industry, it is important for hotels and restaurants to maintain a clean environment and protect the interests of their customers.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the garbage bags include the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia.

The North America region witnessed a major share. Plastic trash bags are in high demand in the residential market in the United States. States and localities in the United States have begun to implement zero-waste initiatives. Seven states have banned expanded polystyrene containers, 11 states have banned single-use plastic bags, and additional cities are contemplating outlawing various single-use food containers and packaging. As a result of client demand, Home Depot, a global home improvement retailer with headquarters in the United States, now offers trash bags with unique scents like vanilla, cinnamon, and spring flowers as well as rubbish bags in delicate pastel hues. Currently, these bags account for more than half of all 13-gallon trash bags.

Country Analysis

Germany's garbage bag market size was valued at USD 0.122 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 0.165 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.90% from 2023 to 2030. Paper bags may have better futures as a result of growing awareness of waste production, environmental harm, and undesirable effects of plastic items and packaging in emerging nations. Following the adoption of a law by the German Bundesrat and parliament, the German Federal Government attempted to outlaw the use of plastic bags in supermarkets. For a six-month transitional period, the government has allowed supermarkets to sell their unsold inventory to customers.

China's garbage bag market size was valued at USD 0.090 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 0.115 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.20% from 2023 to 2030. The need for garbage bags has increased along with the expansion of the local rubbish market. For instance, according to projections from China's National Bureau of Statistics, the country's retail sales of consumer goods will have reached over CNY 3.2 trillion by May 2020. As China's transportation packaging industry develops and the country's level of consumerism rises, garbage bags are becoming more and more essential.

India's garbage bag market size was valued at USD 0.081 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 0.101 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 2.90% from 2023 to 2030. In India, the garbage bag market is anticipated to expand at the fastest rate due to expanding residential and commercial infrastructure facilities.

Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the technology sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward technological services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in technology across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, the growth of the garbage bag market is mainly driven owing to the increasing population

