FitBUX Unveils Its Innovative Financial Planning Approach for Achieving Financial Freedom

Austin, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - January 4, 2023) - FitBUX, a leading online financial planning platform, recently unveiled its financial planning approach to help young professionals achieve financial freedom.

By combining a proprietary financial platform with coaching from financial experts, FitBUX empowers its members to create and implement customized financial plans tailored to their goals and needs in a semi-automated, yet flexible fashion. Young professionals, who often can't afford a financial planner and may not be comfortable doing it on their own, can now use FitBUX to make better-informed financial decisions, hit their goals, and achieve long-term success in a stress-free and cost-effective manner.

FitBUX

Joseph Reinke, Founder, and CEO of FitBUX said: "Our mission is to provide the right information, in context, to allow young professionals to take control of their financial future. Our platform utilizes Human Capital and Behavioral analytics to provide dynamic, customized financial plans and optimized recommendations based on our users' unique profiles and goals."

For instance, a FitBUX Financial Plan takes into account a member's unique profile and goals to provide unbiased recommendations for a variety of financial decisions, such as how much they can truly spend on a home, how to optimize their student loan repayment strategy, decide between repaying debt vs. investing, and more. Additionally, FitBUX's technology automatically analyzes paychecks and provides guidance on whether to prioritize contributions to a 401K or a Roth IRA in order to optimize one's tax strategy for instance.

Reinke added, "Our primary focus is to provide peace of mind to our users when it comes to managing their finances. We understand that some of our members may need to talk to a financial expert before making what could be life-altering financial decisions and, to that end, we also offer access to financial coaches who are available to provide real-time guidance by leveraging the data-driven insights provided by our platform. By combining the power of technology with the expertise of human financial coaches, we're able to provide a truly comprehensive and personalized financial planning experience."

About FitBUX

FitBUX, whose goal is to guide its members toward stress-free finances and financial freedom, has built an innovative AI-powered financial planning platform that leverages Human Capital and Behavioral Analytics. Today, FitBUX members manage over $2.2B in assets and debts on the platform, proof that FitBUX's technology makes it easy to build a truly customized financial plan. Armed with unbiased recommendations, real-time feedback, and access to expert financial coaches, FitBUX members can make better-informed financial decisions in order to achieve financial freedom. Because money should complement one's life, not dictate it.

