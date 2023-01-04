Bills supporting anti-human-trafficking training, improved legal protection for victims, now on President’s desk

Anyone can help report human trafficking. Contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline (NHTH), call 1-888-373-7888 or text HELP or INFO to BeFree (233733). (Photo sourced from Department of Homeland Security)

Sylvia Stanard speaking at an event in Congress promoting better training and handling of trafficking victims in the criminal justice arena

Sylvia Stanard doing Congressional visits to promote better human trafficking programs and legislation