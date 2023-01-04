Axign Introduces Advanced Sound Processors and Power Stages for Class-D Audio Amplifier Solutions at CES 2023

Lowest power consumption



/EIN News/ -- ENSCHEDE, Netherlands, Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The post-filter feedback loop technology of Axign’s digital audio amplifier solutions enables the ultimate audio amplifier performance while setting new benchmarks on lowest power consumption levels.

The Axign Controllers (AX5688 and AX5689) are migrating into Axign Sound Processors (AX5690 and AX5691). These new chips will be able to run the most complex programmable algorithms to better control the dynamics of loudspeakers based on real-time, post-filter voltage and current feedback. These new products support a wide operating range without critical external components, to reproduce the best audio quality, while saving energy.

Power consumption reduction is one of Axign’s key focus areas. Idle losses are unwanted power losses, which produce heat or discharge the battery faster. Due to Axign’s digital control loop and its post filter feedback, idle losses can be reduced up to 15 times compared to previous modulation schemes and solutions. High-power GaN and MOSFET-based audio amplifier solutions remain cool.

For output powers up to 60W in 4 Ohm BTL per channel, Axign will introduce its own (heatsinkless) two-channel power stages (AX1225 and AX1250), which are further optimized for lowest power consumption levels.

Axign’s target applications are battery-powered or mains-powered active speakers (BT speakers, soundbars and subwoofers) and streaming audio amplifiers.

About Axign

Axign, established in 2014, is a fabless semiconductor company focusing on delivering unbeaten and breakthrough analog/mixed signal technology and ICs for audio amplifier systems. The foundation for this is knowledge of control systems, algorithms, and mixed signal design experience. Axign’s highly experienced audio systems experts are also technology enthusiasts with strong links to Twente University and ‘Kennispark Twente’ in Enschede, The Netherlands. Most Axign engineers have master’s degrees in electronic engineering. The management team consists of technology entrepreneurs having experience with the biggest players in the semiconductor industry and with major audio system manufacturers. www.axign.nl

