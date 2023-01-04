Umoja Biopharma to Present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Umoja Biopharma, Inc., an immuno-oncology company pioneering off-the-shelf, integrated therapeutics that reprogram immune cells to treat patients with solid and hematologic malignancies, announced today that the Company will present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference taking place January 9-12, 2023 in San Francisco, CA.



Presentation Details:

Presentation Date/Time: January 11, 2023 at 10:30am PST

Presentation Location: JW Marriott, 515 Mason Street, Floor 2

Presenting Speaker: Andrew Scharenberg, M.D, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer

About Umoja Biopharma

Umoja Biopharma, Inc. is an early clinical-stage company advancing an entirely new approach to immunotherapy. The Company is a transformative multi-platform immuno-oncology company founded with the goal of creating curative treatments for solid and hematological malignancies. Founded based on pioneering work performed at Seattle Children’s Research Institute and Purdue University, Umoja’s novel approach is powered by integrated cellular immunotherapy technologies including the VivoVec™ off-the-shelf in vivo delivery platform, iCIL off-the-shelf cell therapy platform, the RACR™/CAR in vivo cell expansion/control platform, and the TumorTag™ targeting platform. Designed from the ground up to work together, these platforms are being developed to create and harness a powerful immune response in the body to directly, safely, and controllably attack cancer. Umoja believes that its approach can provide broader access to the most advanced immunotherapies and enable more patients to live better, fuller lives. To learn more, visit http://umoja-biopharma.com/.

