Trucker Tools Completes Full Stack Integration with Banyan Technology’s LIVE Connect™ Software

Leading innovator of live carrier and API connectivity for transportation management integrates with Trucker Tools’ real-time visibility platform, Smart Capacity digital freight matching platform and Book It Now®.

RESTON, Va., Jan. 04, 2023 -- Trucker Tools , a leading technology provider in trucking and logistics, announced today that a full-stack integration between its software platform and Banyan Technology's LIVE Connect software platform is complete.



Cleveland-based Banyan Technology is a leading provider of freight management software for over-the-road shipping, offering real-time business intelligence and actionable insights to facilitate increased efficiency and cost reductions for freight brokerages and third-party logistics providers. Banyan Technology’s LIVE Connect software includes Truckload, Less-than-Truckload, Local Carrier and Parcel capabilities that save Shippers, 3PLs and Carriers time and money.

“We are excited about our new partnership with Banyan Technology and the benefits it will provide to our freight broker and third-party logistics provider customers,” said Kary Jablonski, Trucker Tools’ Chief Executive Officer. “With this integration, users of Banyan’s LIVE Connect can leverage Trucker Tools’ automated booking technology, freight matching and shipment visibility to drive greater efficiency and reduce costs at a time when operating expenses for transportation businesses are at all-time highs.”

The partnership integrates Banyan Technology and Trucker Tools via API connection to give LIVE Connect users the ability to post loads for and accept bids from carriers in Trucker Tools’ nearly 2.5 million driver and 250,000 carrier-strong network. The powerful integration also allows users of LIVE Connect to retrieve important shipment details, tracking updates and uploaded documents from Trucker Tools via LIVE Connect’s user interface.

“We are excited to announce our latest integration with Trucker Tools to further enhance our Truckload capabilities and complement our commitment to all over-the-road modes,” said Brian Smith, CEO of Banyan Technology. “The Trucker Tools integration provides a clear path for our clients and partners to access the Truckload spot market and to further streamline their shipping processes for all over-the-road modes including Truckload, LTL, Local Carrier and Parcel.”

Jablonski added that the two organizations share a mission to help brokers leverage real-time data to make better business decisions while building lasting, productive relationships with independent owner operators and carriers of all sizes.

The Trucker Tools mobile driver app , which was launched in 2013 and to date has been downloaded by nearly 2.5 million truckers, is among the most popular apps with truckload operators, consistently ranking as the most downloaded app in transportation each month. The Trucker Tools mobile app is available for both Android- and Apple-powered smartphones and is provided free of charge to independent truckers and small fleets.

Trucker Tools’ comprehensive Smart Capacity software platform provides predictive freight-matching, automated booking, GPS-driven automated tracking and digital document management to more than 350 leading freight brokers and 3PLs.

About Banyan Technology

As North America’s leading provider of freight management software for real-time rating and scheduling for over-the-road (OTR) shipments, Banyan Technology provides innovative, flexible solutions within our LIVE Connect platform for Less-than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), Local Carrier, and Parcel shipping. Our real-time intel, actionable insights, and instant access to information helps drive greater operational efficiencies and creates significant value for shippers, 3PLs, and supply chain partners. To learn more, visit www.banyantechnology.com .

About Trucker Tools

Trucker Tools, based in Reston, Virginia, is the leading provider of trip planning, shipment visibility, predictive freight matching and automated booking solutions for the transportation industry. Its ground-breaking Smart Capacity® platform uses accurate, real-time data and powerful algorithms to optimally match freight by predicting when and where capacity will become available, days in advance. The company’s popular driver smartphone app has been downloaded by nearly 2.5 million owner operators and small-carrier fleets to access information and services conveniently while on the road. Included in the smartphone app is Book It Now®, the industry’s first digital load booking app that automates and streamlines the load search and booking process for drivers and brokers, saving time and money. Trucker Tools load tracking solution is a robust feature in the app that connects drivers with carriers and freight brokers, automating the provision and collection of real-time shipment tracking and eliminating manual check calls. Visit Trucker Tools at www.truckertools.com or contact us directly at: sales@truckertools.com.

Trucker Tools Media Contact: Tracy Neill, Director of Marketing, 703-955-3560, marketing@truckertools.com .

Banyan Technology Media Contact: Megan Greenwalt, Public Relations Manager, 330-301-6864, mgreenwalt@banyantechnology.com.