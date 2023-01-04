Submit Release
South Anchorage Dental Center Releases Guide on Preventing Damage When Teeth Whitening

ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- South Anchorage Dental Center released a guide on teeth whitening and how it can potentially damage teeth if done incorrectly. While many people turn to teeth whitening products to address yellow, dull, or stained teeth, it is essential consumers are aware that certain risks come with bleaching their teeth. For this reason, it is best to have teeth whitened under the guidance of a dentist.

Teeth whitening products often use hydrogen peroxide to whiten and bleach teeth. When used incorrectly or too frequently, this chemical can damage the enamel or harm the gums. When using over-the-counter products, consumers run the risk of using poorly made products or causing damage to their teeth and gums through incorrect use.

Alternatively, a dentist can offer professional teeth whitening methods that are safe and effective. The SADC guide explains that first the dentist will clean and examine the teeth. Not everyone is a good candidate for teeth whitening.

And teeth should be clean and disease free before a whitening session.

If a good candidate for teeth whitening, a dentist can offer two professional-grade options: in-office laser whitening or take-home teeth whitening kits.

In-office laser whitening is performed by the dentist in office. Often, the dentist places a guard around the gums for protection, applies whitening gel, and uses a laser to quickly remove discoloration.

Take-home whitening trays from a dentist are of higher quality than those that can be purchased in store. The dental office will make a custom teeth-whitening tray to provide the most precise treatment, and a prescription-grade teeth-whitening agent will be provided for at-home use.

Yellow or discolored teeth can be a confidence buster, but professional teeth whitening can be safely performed without causing damage to the teeth. Not only is professional whitening safer, but it also often produces the most effective, quickest results.

South Anchorage Dental Center in Anchorage, Alaska provides professional teeth whitening services, including 50% off teeth whitening services with the SADC Dental Savings Plan. Learn more at the SADC website or schedule a free consultation today.

