Missing Man Recovered from Connecticut River

January 4, 2023

Hanover, NH – On Tuesday, January 3, at approximately 10:00 a.m., the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department Dive Team recovered the body of a man from the Connecticut River near Hanover, NH. Roger Blake, 74, of Norwich, VT was found downstream from his residence.

Blake been outdoors on January 2 raking and tidying up his lawn. He was last seen by family members around 3:00 p.m. that day. At about 5:00 p.m., the family noticed he had not come inside and became worried. They noticed a rake halfway down a steep embankment heading toward the river. The family immediately called for assistance as they felt he might have fallen into the river. An immediate response was initiated by the Hanover Fire and Rescue personnel with assistance from Norwich Police, Norwich Fire, Hartford Fire, and Lebanon Fire Departments. They were unable to locate Blake that evening.

The NH Fish and Game Conservation Officer Dive Team, members of the Hanover Fire Department, and the NH Marine Patrol responded to the scene the following morning.