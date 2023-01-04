Andreas Weller Named Tecomet President & Chief Executive Officer

/EIN News/ -- WILMINGTON, Mass., Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tecomet, a leading contract manufacturer of orthopedic implants, instruments and sterilization trays, announced the appointment of Andreas Weller as its new President and Chief Executive Officer effective January 3, 2023. Mr. Weller succeeds Bill Dow, former Tecomet CEO and current Chairman of the Tecomet Board, who has served as the interim CEO since June 2022.



In addition to orthopedic products, Tecomet develops proven, full-spectrum scalable manufacturing solutions for leading medical device technology, aerospace and defense companies. Its core capabilities include forging, casting, precision machining, photochemical etching, welding, and finishing. Tecomet is a portfolio company of Charlesbank Capital Partners.

“The Search Committee conducted a thorough exploration, reviewing numerous profiles and interviewing many qualified candidates. Andreas is the best of a select group. He has extensive experience successfully running manufacturing companies around the world. We are very pleased to welcome Andreas as the new leader of the Tecomet team,” said Mr. Dow.

Mr. Weller has over 25 years of diverse, progressive experience in the business world, including seven years with The Boston Consulting Group, a preeminent management consulting firm, and 20 years of increasing responsibility in the contract manufacturing industry. He joins Tecomet after serving as President & CEO of Aludyne, a leading global light-weighting solutions and components supplier to the mobility industry.

Mr. Weller said, “Tecomet has a long history as a steadfast partner to the medical device industry, including the top medical device and orthopedic companies. I look forward to joining this talented management team and helping the company continue to build on its culture of excellence. Tecomet stands out in the field for its relentless focus on precision, rigorous standard of quality, and commitment to collaboration with its global customers.”

“Andreas brings a track record of outstanding leadership and operational success that makes him an excellent fit to lead Tecomet,” said John Flannery, Managing Director at Charlesbank. “We are grateful to Bill Dow for his steady leadership over the past several months, and we look forward to the company’s continued growth in the years ahead.”

Mr. Weller earned a graduate degree in Engineering and Business Administration from the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology, Germany, and a master’s degree in Industrial Engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology.

About Tecomet

Headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts, with over 16 facilities worldwide across 3 continents and 5 countries, Tecomet is a global leader in the design, development, and manufacture of orthopedic, robotic assisted, and minimally invasive surgical products. Tecomet provides a full range of metal and material conversion technologies, for long-term implants and instrument solutions, including forging, casting, precision-machining, and other value-add services. Tecomet is also a leading manufacturer of precision components to the aerospace & defense industry, producing products used in aircraft engines, missile & satellite propulsion systems, vision systems, and infrared applications. Tecomet meets the requirements of ISO 9001, AS9100, ITAR, ISO 13485, and for decades has been a steadfast partner of quality to its customers. For more information contact 978-642-2400 or visit www.tecomet.com.

About Charlesbank Capital Partners

Based in Boston and New York, Charlesbank Capital Partners is a middle-market private investment firm with more than $15 billion of capital raised since inception. Charlesbank focuses on management-led buyouts and growth capital financings, as well as opportunistic credit and technology investments. The firm seeks to build companies with sustainable competitive advantage and excellent prospects for growth. For more information, please visit www.charlesbank.com.

