Villa Firenze – The All-inclusive Luxury Villa Rental in the Heart of Costa Rica Turns Wedding Venue
EINPresswire.com/ -- Villa Firenze, an all-inclusive luxury villa rental located in the heart of Costa Rica, is all set to welcome couples from around the world looking to host their dream destination wedding in Costa Rica.
A destination wedding in Costa Rica can be the experience of a lifetime. Sunny beaches, warm tropical climate, and pristine environment make it a sought-after destination for weddings. And with quaint colonial architecture, Villa Firenze personifies privacy, luxury, and stunning natural beauty.
Located in the Eco Golf Estates neighborhood in Los Sueños Resort & Marina, Villa Firenze is the ultimate destination for couples looking for an exclusive wedding venue in Costa Rica. Romantic, intimate, and sustainable wedding celebrations are its specialty. Amenities at the villa are second to none, and the discreet staff go out of their way to make guests feel at home. An infinity pool, an indoor golf simulator, and a clubhouse with outdoor dining & BBQ area make the villa an extravagant paradise for dreamy nuptials.
The Eco Golf Estates, a gated neighborhood guarded 24x7 by armed personnel, lies in the exclusive VIP-only Los Sueños Resort & Marina. The villa itself is behind high-security gates, and the grounds are monitored 24x7 by a private US based security company. A private helipad and in-house vehicles for local commute mean that Villa Firenze is one of the safest, most exclusive wedding destinations in Costa Rica.
The wedding package at Villa Firenze comes with the in-house concierge's expertise. An experienced concierge can help plan everything down to the tiniest detail for the big day.
Planning and setting up themed decorations, shortlisting vendors, and pulling off the light and sound arrangements without a hiccup – the concierge can do all this and more. Managed wedding services ensure that guests enjoy a sense of tropical calm, even when they are in the middle of planning their wedding celebrations, in this rainforest retreat.
For a highly personalized, intimate wedding, the in-house chef can help guests plan a customized menu, and the concierge can ensure that everything from food and beverages to the evening's entertainment and seating plans is bespoke.
And the abundance of luxury doesn't end with the celebrations. The villa is ideal for a tropical honeymoon – with consummate luxury and the amenities of a full-service resort.
Spread over a sprawling 9,500 square feet of colonial-era Italian architecture, Villa Firenze lies almost hidden in an acre of privately owned rainforest. Four lavish suites with ensuite restrooms, one office-cum-bedroom, a clubhouse, and a games room provide ample space for up to 10 guests at a time. Plus, an easy commute to beautiful beaches and access to private tours and experiences make Villa Firenze the perfect after-wedding stay in Costa Rica.
The honeymoon villa rental includes a helicopter transfer, a private RZR tour, a private fishing adventure, and a private picnic, all planned and arranged by the local concierge. It’s a full-service package, meaning it includes food, beverages, and house wines and spirits.
The private Jeep Rubicon and six-seater golf cart at the villa make it easy for newlyweds to explore nearby areas. And with the villa's private helipad, honeymooners can skip the traffic and travel in style when they explore Costa Rica's verdant volcanoes and national parks.
The stunning location, luxurious amenities, pristine ambiance, private helipad, personal chef, and knowledgeable concierge make Villa Firenze the perfect venue for hosting a destination wedding in Costa Rica.
About Villa Firenze
Villa Firenze is an all-inclusive, fully serviced luxury villa rental in the Eco Golf Estates neighborhood of the Los Sueños Resort & Marina. This luxurious 9,500 square feet property in an acre of privately owned rainforest hosts four serviced suites, one office-cum-bedroom, a clubhouse, and a games room. It can house up to 10 guests and offers custom packages for corporate events, weddings, anniversaries, birthdays, and family reunions.
Address: Eco Golf Estates, Los Sueños Resort & Marina
Contact Number: +506 8344 0010
Email: concierge@villafirenzecr.com
Website: https://villafirenzecr.com/
Carolina Barrientos
Villa Firenze
+506 8344 0010
