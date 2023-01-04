Titanium Dioxide Nanoparticles Market Applications, Technology, Share, Size, Trends, Future Growth Analysis Report 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing requirement for endoscopy for early diagnosis and treatment of diseases is one of the major factors driving titanium dioxide nanoparticles market

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global titanium dioxide nanoparticles market size reached USD 10.68 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing application of the electrical and electronics sector, rapid technological advancements, and growing emphasis on wastewater treatment and environmental improvements are all contributing factors to the steady market revenue growth of titanium dioxide nanoparticles are some of the key factors driving revenue growth of the titanium dioxide nanoparticles market.

Since Titanium Dioxide (TiO2) nanoparticles have a high refractive index, they can be used in a variety of products, including drugs, coatings, inks, polymers, food, cosmetics, and textiles. Titanium dioxide nanoparticles, or TiO2 NanoParticles (NPs), are frequently used in medical applications, such as cancer research. TiO2 nanoparticles are used as photocatalysts frequently because of their chemical stability, lack of toxicity, and relatively high photocatalytic activity. The processes of flame hydrolysis, co-precipitation, impregnation, and chemical vapor deposition are used to create TiO2 nanoparticles. Researchers are very interested in the repeatable, economical, safe environment biosynthesis of titanium dioxide nanoparticles.

The increasing application of electrical and electronics sector is one of the key causes behind the growth of this industry. Researchers have recently become interested in Titanium Oxide (TiO2) nanoparticles because of their potential use in the creation of novel microelectronic devices and microwave communication systems. These nanoparticles display temperature and environmentally stable dielectric properties characterized by a high relative dielectric constant and low dielectric loss. Titanium dioxide (TiO2), which can be found in NPs, nanowires, and nanofibers, is the most commonly used semiconductor. TiO2 nanoparticles have an extensive range of potential uses because of their fascinating optical, electrical, and photocatalytic properties, as well as their low cost, safety, ability to filter pollutants, chemical stability, and non-toxicity, which is promoting market revenue growth.

One of the significant challenges hindering the growth of this industry is the high costs of titanium nanoparticles in developing countries and the lack of standardization. The increased energy, higher temperature, and higher pressure requirements make hydrothermal approaches for making TiO2 NPs expensive. In addition, it takes a long time and produces fewer TiO2 nanoparticles. Likewise, Solvo-thermal uses high temperatures and pressure (over the water's boiling point and less than 1 atm, respectively). The usage of expensive equipment, such as an autoclave with high maintenance costs and a labor-intensive process, is also limiting the market's growth.

Some Key Players Mentioned in the Titanium Dioxide Nanoparticles Market Research Report:

Evonik Industries AG, C-Bond Systems, Inc., The Chemours Company, Tronox Holding PLC., Lomon Billions Group, Venator Materials PLC, INEOS, Cinkarna Celje d.d., and Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

The medical sector accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021 TiO2 nanoparticles produce a variety of reactive oxygen species after being exposed to Ultraviolet (UV) radiation in aqueous solutions. Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) uses the capacity to generate ROS and subsequently cause cell death to treat a variety of illnesses, from psoriasis to cancer. Titanium dioxide nanoparticles were investigated as photosensitizing agents in the therapy of cancerous tumors as well as in the photodynamic inactivation of microorganisms. In PDT, TiO2 NPs can be utilized as photosensitizers by themselves, in composites with other compounds, or combinations with biomolecules. Several studies have demonstrated the inhibitory activity of TiO2 as a result of photocatalytic action, which is primarily caused by an excessive formation of highly Reactive Oxygen Species (ROS) such as O2, OH, and H2O2. Titanium dioxide nanoparticles are frequently utilized in dental implants due to their chemical and mechanical properties, which contribute significantly to the segment's revenue growth.

The anatase segment is expected to grow at a steady revenue CAGR during the forecast period. Anatase Titanium dioxide is widely utilized in a variety of industries, including those that deal with plastics, ink, coatings, paper, rubber, chemical fiber, ceramics, pharmaceutical, food, and a few others. Since it has good photocatalytic activity, anatase titanium dioxide is frequently employed in air purifiers and photocatalysts. Anatase titanium dioxide is widely utilized in gas sensors, lithium batteries, photocatalysis, catalyst media, solar cells, and environmental cleaning due to its enormous specific surface area. Titanium dioxide, in addition to being a pigment, is employed as a catalyst and as skin protection against UV radiation in some cosmetic creams. It is utilized in sunscreens, culinary dyes, self-cleaning surfaces, and colors in nanoparticle form.

Europe accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021 This is attributed to rising research and development activities, increased funding and partnerships between major companies for Titanium Dioxide Nanoparticles, attractive medical reimbursement policies introduced by the government as well as the presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure.

Emergen Research has segmented the global titanium dioxide nanoparticles market on the basis of form, application, and region:

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Rutile

Anatase

Combination of Rutile & Anatase

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Personal Care Products

Electronics and Electrical Application

Paints & Coatings

Medical Sector

Others

