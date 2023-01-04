Marketing Automation Market Size, Share, Top Key Players, Growth, Trend and Analysis Research Report Forecast T0 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Marketing Automation Market Size – USD 4.62 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 12.5%, Market Trends – Growing adoption of mobile marketing automation

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global marketing automation market size reached USD 4.62 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for personalized advertising is the key factor driving market revenue growth.

Marketing automation can be a valuable tool for personalized advertising. Personalized advertising involves targeting specific segments of the market with customized and relevant messages, rather than generic, one-size-fits-all advertisements. The demand for personalized advertising has been increasing in recent days. 80% of customers are more likely to buy from a company that offers a personalized experience. Marketing automation can help businesses create and deliver personalized advertising in various ways through data collection and analysis, segmentation, personalized email marketing, and social media marketing. The rising demand for personalized advertising is boosting the revenue growth of marketing automation, as it drives sales, improves the customer experience, and helps businesses stand out in a crowded market. Personalized advertising is more effective at driving sales and conversions compared to generic advertising. By targeting specific segments of the market with relevant and personalized messages, businesses are more likely to engage their audience and convince them to act. This can lead to higher conversion rates and, in turn, increase revenue.

In addition, the adoption of mobile marketing automation has grown significantly in recent years as more and more consumers use their smartphones and tablets to access the internet. A recent study shows that mobile devices are used by 92.1% of internet users to access the web. In 2021, the number of unique mobile internet users was 4.32 billion, indicating that more than 90% of the global internet population uses a mobile device to access the internet. It is becoming increasingly important for businesses to reach their customers on mobile platforms. Mobile marketing automation allows businesses to automate and optimize their mobile marketing efforts, helping them to reach their target audience more effectively. It also provides businesses with a wealth of data about their customers and their behaviors, which can be used to inform marketing decisions and strategies.

However, various issues can arise when integrating marketing automation software with other applications. Properly integrating the data between the marketing automation software and the other applications can be a challenge. This includes ensuring that data is transferred accurately and promptly, and that data is organized in a way that makes it easy to use and analyze. If the integration is confusing or difficult to use, it could discourage adoption and make it harder for users to get value out of the marketing automation software. All these factors are restraining the revenue growth of the market.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs) segment is expected to register a steady revenue growth rate over the forecast period. Marketing automation can help SMEs to streamline and automate their marketing efforts, saving time and resources that can be better spent elsewhere. It is a cost-effective solution for SMEs, as it can help them to reach their target audience more efficiently and effectively, which creates high demand for this automation solution among SMEs.

Social media marketing segment is expected to account for a significant revenue share over the forecast period due to the increasing trend of using social media among individuals. Social media marketing automation can help businesses to automate tasks such as scheduling social media posts, monitoring social media activity, and generating social media reports. It can help businesses to deliver more targeted, personalized messages to their followers, improving the overall customer experience and increasing the chances of conversion.

Market in North America accounted for the largest revenue share in the global marketing automation market in 2021. North America is home to a large and sophisticated market, with a high level of competition. This has led businesses to seek out ways to streamline and optimize their marketing efforts, and marketing automation has emerged as a key solution. In addition, the growing adoption of digital marketing is boosting the revenue growth of the market in this region, especially in U.S., and Canada. Marketing automation can help businesses to automate and optimize their digital marketing efforts, improving the efficiency and effectiveness of their campaigns.

On 05 October 2020, IBM released three new artificial intelligence products that are focused on privacy for brands and publishers. These tools will allow brands to target their marketing efforts while also considering the privacy concerns of their users. IBM plans to collaborate with leading companies such as Xandr/AT&T, Magnite, Nielsen, MediaMath, LiveRamp, and Beeswax to expand the adoption of these AI solutions within the industry.

Some Major Companies

IBM Corporation, Cognizant, Oracle Corporation, Marketo, Inc., Salesforce, Inc., HubSpot, Inc., Teradata, SAS Institute Inc., Infusion Software, Inc., and GetResponse

Emergen Research has segmented global marketing automation market on the basis of component, deployment, organization size, application, end-use, and region:

Component method Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Software

Service

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Cloud

On-Premises

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Campaign Management

Inbound Marketing

Email Marketing

Lead Nurturing & Lead Scoring

Social Media Marketing

Reporting & Analytics

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail

Telecom & IT

Manufacturing

Government & Education

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of MEA

