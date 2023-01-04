- Docket Number:
- FDA-2009-D-0461
- Issued by:
-
Guidance Issuing Office
Center for Drug Evaluation and Research
Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research
This guidance provides updated recommendations for the format and content of a risk evaluation and mitigation strategy (REMS) document for a prescription drug product, including a biological drug product. A REMS document, which is part of a REMS that is required by FDA, establishes the goals and requirements of the REMS.
