Global Digital Educational Publishing Market Expected to Accumulate a Revenue of $27,891.5 Million by 2027, Growing at a Healthy CAGR of 17.0% [158-Pages] | Released by Research Dive

The global digital educational publishing market is anticipated to grow tremendously by 2027, mainly due to the increasing usage of smartphones globally. Also, the increasing shift of schools and educational institutions to advanced smart technology is expected to make the K-12 sub-segment of the market the most dominant one. The market in the North America region is predicted to witness substantial growth opportunities by 2027.

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report published by Research Dive, the global digital educational publishing market is anticipated to rise at a stable CAGR of 17.0%, thereby garnering a revenue of $27,891.5 million by 2027. This comprehensive Research Dive report presents a brief outlook of the current framework of the digital educational publishing market including its priority features like growth drivers, growth opportunities, restraints, and hindrances during the forecast timeframe of 2020-2027. The report also contains all the crucial market figures to help new entrants understand the market easily.

Dynamics of the Market

Drivers: In the last few years, there has been a considerable increase in the penetration of smartphones across the globe. This increased penetration of smartphones is predicted to be the primary growth driver of the digital educational publishing market in the forecast period. Additionally, the initiatives taken by multiple institutes to provide distance learning facilities are expected to further push the market forward.

Opportunities: Government initiatives to boost the penetration of digital technologies is predicted to offer numerous growth opportunities to the market in the forecast period. Moreover, a rise in global smartphone usage is anticipated to augment the growth rate of the market.

Restraints: However, availability of open-source platforms may restrict the growth of the digital educational publishing market in the forecast period.

Request an Exclusive PDF Sample of Digital Educational Publishing Market

Impact of Covid-19 on the Market

The novel coronavirus pandemic created havoc across the globe. The government-mandated lockdowns and travel restrictions further impacted industries and businesses across the globe. The digital educational publishing market, however, has been an exception. This is mainly due to the shutdown of schools and other educational institutions which led to an increase in demand and adoption of digital educational services which helped the market grow despite the pandemic.

Segments of the Market

The report has fragmented the digital educational publishing market into segments based on product type, end user, and region.

Product Type: Digital Textbooks Sub-segment to Witness Significant Growth

By product type, the digital textbooks sub-segment is expected to grow rapidly with a stunning CAGR of 16.5% by 2027. Digital textbooks have lower costs and are easier and cheaper to update. This utility of digital textbooks is anticipated to help in the growth of this sub-segment.

Ask an Analyst or schedule a call to get the latest Trends of Digital Educational Publishing Market

End User: K-12 Sub-segment to be the Most Dominant

By end user, the K-12 sub-segment of the digital educational publishing market is expected to have the highest market share and grow at a CAGR of 16.8% by 2027. The increasing shift of schools and educational institutions from the traditional blackboard approach to advanced smart technology is predicted to be the primary growth driver of the sub-segment in the forecast period.

Market in the North America Region to be Most Profitable

By regional analysis, the digital educational publishing market in North America region is predicted to grow rapidly with a CAGR of 16.6% in the 2020-2027 timeframe. An increase in online communications along with a rise in work-from-home structure has led to a growth in the adoption of digital publishing which is expected to become the main growth driver of the market in this region.

Customize the Digital Educational Publishing Market report data as per your Format and Definition & Avail 10%OFF

Prominent Market Players

Some leading players in the digital educational publishing market are

Scholastic Corp.

Pearson

John Wiley & Sons

McGraw-Hill Education Inc.

Cambridge University Press

Oxford University Press

Georg von Holtzbrinck

Cengage Learning

Thomson Reuters

Hachette Livre

These players are formulating numerous business strategies like mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations to get a commanding position in the market.

For instance, in May 2020, Top Hat, a leading educational learning platform, announced that it was acquiring around 400 higher education textbook titles published by Nelson, a Canada-based educational textbooks publisher. The acquisition by Top Hat is aimed at converting the print-only titles into digital textbooks to offer the courseware to the students and introduce interactive elements in their education.

Finally, this comprehensive report also summarizes many crucial aspects of the global market including product portfolio, latest strategic developments, financial performance of the key players, and SWOT analysis.

More about Digital Educational Publishing Market:

Mr. Abhishek Paliwal Research Dive 30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York NY 10005 (P) +91-(788)-802-9103 (India) +1-(917)-444-1262 (US) Toll Free: 1-888-961-4454 E-mail: support@researchdive.com Website: https://www.researchdive.com Blog: https://www.researchdive.com/blog/ LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/ResearchDive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive-1385542314927521