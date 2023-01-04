North America Smart Parcel Delivery Locker Market Growing at a CAGR of 12.8% by 2028

The North America smart parcel delivery locker market to US$ 623.50 million by 2028, it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.8% from 2021 to 2028

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The North America Smart Parcel Delivery Locker Market report provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. The report focuses on global major leading companies providing information such as company profiles, sales, sales revenue, market share and contact information. Finally the marketing, feasibility of new investment projects are assessed and overall research conclusions offered.

key companies profiled in this research study are:

• Cleveron

• DeBourgh

• KEBA

• Package Nexus

• Patterson Pope

• Smartbox Ecommerce Solutions Private Limited

• Snaile Inc.

• TZ Limited

The companies are focused on adopting organic growth strategies such as product launches and expansions to sustain their position in the dynamic market. For instance, in 2020, Cleveron announced that by the end of 2020, parcel lockers would be installed in every village and town. Villagers have a variety of delivery choices, including drive-in collection, courier services, BOPIS, and outdoor package lockers located across the region.

The rise of e-commerce across the region has led to a significant increase in the number of parcel volumes, which is driving the smart parcel delivery locker market. In October 2020, Pitney Bowes—a technology company and a provider of commerce solutions—reported that in 2019, the global parcel volume surpassed 100 billion for the first time, with a growth of 17.7%. The growth of the e-commerce industry and surge in parcel volume are propelling the adoption of advanced technologies to provide reliable and secure services to customers. There is rapid popularity of e-commerce lockers in highly populated localities for easy access to customers. Companies can deliver the goods to e-commerce lockers, which customers can receive using the password sent by e-commerce companies.

North America Smart Parcel Delivery Locker Market Segmentation:

North America Smart Parcel Delivery Locker Market - By Type:

• Standard Smart Locker

• Temperature Controlled Smart Locker

North America Smart Parcel Delivery Locker Market - By Component:

• Hardware

• Software

North America Smart Parcel Delivery Locker Market - By Application:

• Retail

• Residential

• University

• Office

• Others

North America Smart Parcel Delivery Locker Market - By Country:

• US

• Canada

• Mexico

The report includes an executive summary, global economic outlook, and overview sections which provide a consistent analysis of the North America Smart Parcel Delivery Locker market. Additionally, the report in the Market Overview section outlines PLC analysis and PESTLE analysis to provide a thorough analysis of the market. The overview section details Porter's five forces analysis which helps to reveal a possible scenario of the market by disclosing a competitive scenario with respect to the North America Smart Parcel Delivery Locker Market.

Finally, North America Smart Parcel Delivery Locker Market report is the believable source for gaining the Market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report provides locales, economic conditions, item values, benefits, limits, creations, supplies, requests, market development rates, and numbers, etc. North America Smart Parcel Delivery Locker Industry Report Announces Additional New Task SWOT Examination, Speculation Achievement Investigation and Venture Return Investigation.

