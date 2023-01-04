TitleEase LLC Announces Texas Title Agency License

Launched Title Services Franchisor now licensed in Texas and additional states.

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TitleEase, a title and settlement services franchise business, has announced it is now licensed as a Title Agency with the Texas Department of Insurance.

"We are thrilled to announce that TitleEase is licensed in the State of Texas and can provide title services and offer title franchises in that state," said Joseph D'Urso, CEO of TitleEase. "Texas is a great market for us to be in. According to Zillow, the Texas Home Values index increased 14.6% from 2021 to 2022. Zillow is also predicting in 2023 an increase in midwestern markets (inclusive of Texas). We have received high interest for franchises in the State of Texas and are excited we can now service those individuals."

In 2022, our licensing footprint has expanded exponentially. In addition to Texas, TitleEase has obtained Title Agency licenses in Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia. We will continue to add additional state licenses and expand our national footprint in the new year.

The TitleEase branch is located in the Dallas - Ft Worth area of Texas and will serve customers both locally and nationally.

TitleEase provides a simplified, streamlined and fully compliant path for mortgage originators, servicers, real estate professionals and entrepreneurs to own and operate a title agency without the burden and expense of building a platform from scratch. Franchisees own a tangible asset with its own terminal value.

Find out more at www.titleeasefranchise.com.

About TitleEase

TitleEase LLC is a member of the Lincoln Family of Companies, which also includes Lincoln Abstract & Settlement Services. The company is a franchisor of real estate title and settlement services businesses, offering franchisees a turnkey title & closing business that is fully compliant and ready to run. TitleEase offers an innovative way for real estate-focused entrepreneurs to enter the title business quickly and efficiently while leaning on its expertise. Call TitleEase at (877) 696-5462 to learn about its franchise opportunities. For more information, visit the company online at www.titleeasefranchise.com.

Contact Information:

Jason Bilbruck

Vice President of Business Development

jbilbruck@titleeasefranchise.com

877-696-5462



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.