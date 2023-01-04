Elevate Releases Guide on the Benefits of Combining BOTOX and Dermal Fillers
EINPresswire.com/ -- Elevate at Alaska Women’s Health released a guide on BOTOX and dermal fillers and how both can be combined to reduce wrinkles. While BOTOX is primarily used to address wrinkles caused by facial expression, dermal fillers use hyaluronic acid to add volume and minimize lines and sagging.
By working with a medical aesthetician, clients can learn the best combination of these treatments to get their desired results. The guide explains what issues each treatment can address.
BOTOX is effective for smoothing wrinkles and fine lines by preventing muscles from contracting. It can address the following cosmetic issues:
- Forehead creases
- Droopy brows
- Crow’s feet
- Frown lines
- Glabellar lines
- Other facial expression wrinkles
Dermal fillers address wrinkles caused by volume loss. As the body begins to lose stores of hyaluronic acid with age, people often notice sagging cheeks, sunken eyes, or a generally gaunt appearance. Dermal fillers restore hyaluronic acid levels to add fullness to the areas that need it most.
By combing both BOTOX and dermal fillers, clients can simultaneously add volume and minimize lines around the mouth, eyes, and forehead. By only focusing on injection, clients will still have wrinkles as there isn’t one solution for all types of wrinkles.
Furthermore, the Elevate guide explains that it is safe and effective to use both of these treatments as they use completely different ingredients that do not interact in harmful ways. However, both have potential side effects to be aware of.
BOTOX can cause headaches, neck pain, and flu-like symptoms. Both treatments can cause temporary discomfort, swelling, bruising, redness, or tenderness at the injection site.
It’s important to remember that these treatments are not ideal for everyone. A consultation with a medical aesthetician is necessary to determine what treatments will have the most benefit and are safe for each individual.
Elevate at Alaska Women’s Health specializes in both BOTOX and dermal fillers and can help men and women in Alaska determine the best treatment options – or combination of treatments – for their unique goals. Learn more at the Elevate website or schedule a consultation today.
Rachael Swalling
