Genasys Inc. Secures Emergency Management and Evacuation Software Services Contract from Utah Counties

Zonehaven Used in Multiple California Counties to Communicate Flooding and Debris Flow Hazards

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ: GNSS), the global leader in critical communications systems and solutions that help protect and keep people safe, today announced a Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) and Zonehaven software-as-a-service (SaaS) contract from three contiguous Utah counties. Genasys replaced competitors' emergency notification systems.



"Eastern Utah counties Daggett, Duchesne and Uintah join 39 counties in five Western states employing Genasys public safety software services under multi-year contracts to better protect their residents during disasters and critical events," said Richard Danforth, Chief Executive Officer, Genasys Inc. "A national monument, a large dam in a national recreation area, and extensive oil and natural gas production facilities are located in these Utah counties. Emergency management officials will use GEM and Zonehaven to alert and evacuate people endangered by wildfires, flooding, oil and natural gas incidents, and other life safety hazards."

In California, Genasys' Zonehaven has been used the last two weeks by eight northern counties to communicate the location and extent of multiple flooding and debris flow incidents created by atmospheric river conditions. These incidents were exacerbated in areas where recent wildfires burned.

Charlie Crocker, Sr. Vice President of SaaS Products, Genasys Inc. said, “Evacuation advisories, warnings, and orders were mainly focused in areas burned by the Bobcat, Lake and CZU Complex Fires in 2020. County fire, law enforcement, and emergency managers are using GEM and the Zonehaven EVAC platform to identify flood areas and road closures and then communicating this critical information to the public using our AWARE site and several additional communication channels. "

Mr. Danforth added, "Tens of millions of residents in Arizona, California, Colorado, Oregon, and Utah are now covered by our unified public safety platform. Increasingly, U.S. jurisdictions in Genasys' growing business pipeline are becoming customers as they recognize the many advantages of our multi-solution platform and regional approach to emergency management, evacuations, and repopulations."

The Genasys unified public safety platform empowers first responders and emergency management agencies to deliver alerts, notifications and information through voice calls, SMS, email, desktop alerts, social media, IPAWS, and many other communication channels. Genasys life safety solutions help ensure at-risk individuals and populations receive critical communications before, during, and after crisis situations.

About Genasys Inc.

Genasys® is a global provider of critical communications systems and solutions that help keep people safe. Genasys' unified multichannel platform empowers governments, businesses, and organizations to deliver real-time, geo-targeted alerts, notifications, and information before, during, and after public safety and enterprise threats.

The Company’s unified software-as-a-service and hardware platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM), Zonehaven® emergency evacuation resources, National Emergency Warning System (NEWS), Integrated Mass Notification System (IMNS), and LRAD® long-range communication systems.

The Genasys critical communications platform is helping to protect millions of people in more than 100 countries. For more information, visit genasys.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information contained herein, the matters discussed are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. We base these statements on particular assumptions that we have made in light of our industry experience, the stage of product and market development as well as our perception of historical trends, current market conditions, current economic data, expected future developments and other factors that we believe are appropriate under the circumstances. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including without limitation the business impact of health crises or outbreaks of disease, such as epidemics or pandemics and how they may affect our supply chain, and other risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company's control. Risks and uncertainties are identified and discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are based on information and management's expectations as of the date hereof. Future results may differ materially from our current expectations. For more information regarding other potential risks and uncertainties, see the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022. Genasys Inc. disclaims any intent or obligation to update those forward-looking statements, except as otherwise specifically stated.

