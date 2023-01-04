DELTA AIR LINES RISK DIRECTOR ERIC MAI AWARDED THE DCRO INSTITUTE CERTIFICATE IN RISK GOVERNANCE®
Eric is a dynamic leader in the risk space, taking the practice to new levels in critical roles.”GLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, January 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The DCRO Institute, a global nonprofit focused on bringing risk expertise to the boardroom and c-suite, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governance® to Eric Mai, of Atlanta, Georgia, in the United States.
— David R. Koenig, President and CEO of The DCRO Institute
Eric Mai is the Director, Enterprise Risk Management for Delta Air Lines, where he is responsible for the development, execution, and delivery of Delta's Enterprise Risk Management program and methodology. In his role, he works closely with Delta’s senior leadership team and the board of directors on all aspects of risk governance. Before his time with Delta, Eric was the Director, Enterprise Risk Management and Corporate Strategy for Novelis, Inc., where he advanced the ERM program into a narrative linked to corporate strategy, including early adoption of environmental, social, and governance aspects into the risk management framework. Over his 25-year career, Eric has worked in financial services, energy, manufacturing, and commercial aviation/logistics. He has served on the board of several non-profit organizations in Atlanta, such as the Children's Museum, chairing the Operations Committee, and as Board Chair of the Robert D. Fowler YMCA. Eric also served as an Advisory Board member to Compass Credit Union of Oswego, NY, and is a member of the Atlanta Risk Council. Eric earned his MBA from the Keller Graduate School of Management and his BA in Business Administration from Baker University.
"Eric is a dynamic leader in the risk space, taking the practice to new levels in critical roles," said David R. Koenig, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. "I was impressed by him when we first spoke about his approach to enterprise risk management and am thrilled to welcome him to our alumni network. I see a very bright future for Eric."
The Certificate in Risk Governance® is awarded to those who have completed The Board Members' Course on Risk® - an intensive 17-course education program and evaluation. The curriculum is designed for current and aspiring board members who seek to advance the governance of risk-taking at their organizations and those who interact with boards. Taught by some of the world's leading figures in risk governance, the program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, c-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents. No course on risk for board members as robust as this - depth, practicality, and global expertise - exists anywhere else.
"The curriculum developed by the DCRO Institute is a worthy investment," said Mr. Mai. "The faculty is comprised of an all-star panel of risk and governance experts imparting concepts and insights that will sharpen your risk and governance skills. The curriculum is focused, yet broadly structured, in a format to help you in your professional and personal engagements."
The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Risk Governance program by visiting https://courses.dcroi.org/collections?category=CRG.
