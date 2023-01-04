She Said Yes To Herself Unapologetically Summit
EINPresswire.com/ -- Milwaukee-based author Chanelle Coleman Wesley is preparing to launch the second annual She Said Yes To Herself Unapologetically virtual summit in March 2023. In 2022, Chanelle Coleman Wesley partnered with the C.E.O. of Atlanta-based Pa-Pro-Vi Publishing LaQuita Parks to establish the She Said Yes To Herself Unapologetically Summit to educate and motivate Christian women in business. The event features men and women professionals from around the world who will be speaking and teaching business strategies and specialized techniques in marketing, digital advertising, business development, authoring, and editing books, and business networking during the She Said Yes To Herself Unapologetically Summit to the virtual audience.
These two influential women are partnering again this year with the expectation of serving a substantially larger group of women business professionals through the summit. The platform has been described by founder and visionary Chanelle Wesley Coleman as one that features landmark and trendsetting speakers and industry-leading business professionals who are intentional about giving women in business license to achieve their greatest level of success.
During a recent interview, Ms. Parks explained, “We are looking to build a tribe of powerful and professional women who are empowered through connections made as a direct result of the She Said Yes To Herself Unapologetically Summit as well as unprecedented networking opportunities. Our vision is to positively impact thousands of professional women and their families through the event, and in 2023 we encourage women to celebrate themselves for once. That is why it is called the She Said Yes To Herself Unapologetically summit.”
For more information about the She Said Yes To Herself Unapologetically Summit, visit https://www.shesaidyestoherself.com.
N. D. “Indy” Brennan is an author, master business planner and development strategist, copywriter, brand consultant, and frequent online media contributor. To contact Indy Brennan, send inquiries to ndbrennan11@gmail.com.
N D Brennan
