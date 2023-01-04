Submit Release
Accolade Announces Participation in 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACCD) today announced that it will participate in the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 and will host a fireside chat at 1:30 pm ET. A webcast and replay of the fireside chat will be available at ir.accolade.com.

About Accolade, Inc.

Accolade (Nasdaq: ACCD) provides millions of people and their families with an exceptional healthcare experience that is personal, data driven and value based to help every person live their healthiest life. Accolade solutions combine virtual primary care, mental health support and expert medical opinion services with intelligent technology and best-in-class care navigation. Accolade's Personalized Healthcare approach puts humanity back in healthcare by building relationships that connect people and their families to the right care at the right time to improve outcomes, lower costs and deliver consumer satisfaction. Accolade consistently receives consumer satisfaction ratings over 90%. For more information, visit accolade.com.

Investor Contact:

Todd Friedman, Investor Relations, IR@accolade.com

