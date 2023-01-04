Submit Release
Elixirgen Therapeutics to Attend the 2023 Biotech Showcase Conference

/EIN News/ -- BALTIMORE, Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elixirgen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies using its controllable self-replicating RNA (c-srRNA) platform, today announced that members of the management team will be attending the Biotech Showcase Conference taking place January 9-11, 2023 in San Francisco, California. Akihiro Ko, chief executive officer, and Moriah Nachbaur, chief business officer, will be attending in person with other members of the team attending remotely. To schedule a meeting, please register on the Biotech Showcase website.

About Elixirgen Therapeutics, Inc.

Elixirgen Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies using its controllable self-replicating RNA (c-srRNA) platform. The company has two products in Phase 1/2 clinical trials (NCT04211714 and NCT04863131). For more information, visit ElixirgenTherapeutics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking" statements. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in pharmaceutical research and development. Any forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release, and Elixirgen Therapeutics undertakes no obligation to update or revise the statements in the future, even if new information becomes available.

