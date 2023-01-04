Submit Release
Akari Therapeutics to Present at Biotech Showcase™ 2023

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK and LONDON, Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akari Therapeutics, Plc (Nasdaq: AKTX), a late-stage biotechnology company developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, today announced that Akari President and CEO Rachelle Jacques will present a company overview at Biotech Showcase 2023 on Monday, January 9, 2023 at 9 am ET. The presentation will include progress highlights from Akari’s two priority pipeline programs: a Phase 3 clinical trial of nomacopan, a novel bispecific inhibitor of complement C5 and leukotriene B4 (LTB4), for the treatment of severe pediatric hematopoietic stem cell transplant-related thrombotic microangiopathy, and a pre-clinical program investigating long-acting PAS-nomacopan as a potential treatment for geographic atrophy.

About Akari Therapeutics
Akari Therapeutics, plc (Nasdaq: AKTX) is a biotechnology company developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Akari's lead asset, investigational nomacopan, is a bispecific recombinant inhibitor of complement C5 activation and leukotriene B4 (LTB4) activity. Akari's pipeline includes a Phase 3 clinical trial program investigating nomacopan for severe pediatric hematopoietic stem cell transplant-related thrombotic microangiopathy (HSCT-TMA). Akari has been granted Orphan Drug, Fast Track and Rare Pediatric Disease designations from the FDA for nomacopan for the treatment of pediatric HSCT-TMA. Akari’s pipeline also includes pre-clinical research of long-acting PAS-nomacopan in geographic atrophy (GA). For more information about Akari, please visit akaritx.com.

Investor Contact:
Mike Moyer
LifeSci Advisors
(617) 308-4306
mmoyer@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Contact:
Eliza Schleifstein
Schleifstein PR   
(917) 763-8106
eliza@schleifsteinpr.com

 


