Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,393 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 332,131 in the last 365 days.

Allegro MicroSystems to Present at the Needham Growth Conference on January 10

/EIN News/ -- MANCHESTER, N.H., Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (“Allegro”) (Nasdaq: ALGM) a global leader in power and sensing semiconductor technology for motion control and energy efficient systems, today announced that Vineet Nargolwala, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Derek D’Antilio, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference to be held at the Lotte NY Palace Hotel in New York City. Management is scheduled to host a fireside chat at 10:15 a.m. ET on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 and meet with registered attendees throughout the day.

Portfolio managers and analysts who want to request a meeting with Allegro management should email conferences@needhamco.com or contact their Needham representative. A live and archived replay of the Company’s fireside chat may be accessed in the Events & Presentations section of the Company’s IR website.

About Allegro MicroSystems
Allegro MicroSystems is a leading global designer, developer, fabless manufacturer and marketer of sensor integrated circuits (“ICs”) and application-specific analog power ICs enabling emerging technologies in the automotive and industrial markets. Allegro’s diverse product portfolio provides efficient and reliable solutions for the electrification of vehicles, automotive ADAS safety features, automation for Industry 4.0 and power saving technologies for data centers and green energy applications.

Contact: Derek D'Antilio
Chief Financial Officer
Phone: +1 603 626-2300
ddantilio@allegromicro.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Allegro MicroSystems to Present at the Needham Growth Conference on January 10

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.