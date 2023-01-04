DuploCloud Wins Multiple Industry Awards for its Innovative Products and Technology

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DuploCloud , the industry pioneer for DevOps automation and compliance, announced today it won multiple industry awards including the Business Intelligence Group Stratus Cloud Computing Awards, and the Business Excellence Awards. DuploCloud was also named a finalist in both the North American DevOps Awards and the DevOps Dozen² Awards.

Business Intelligence Group Stratus Cloud Computing Awards

The Stratus Awards recognize companies and individuals innovating in the Cloud and providing offerings that are truly differentiated in the market. DuploCloud was named a top cloud disruptor in the products/services category.

View the full list of winners here: https://www.bintelligence.com/blog/2022/9/26/59-leading-cloud-computing-companies-products-and-services .

Globee Business Excellence Awards

The annual Business Excellence Awards is the world’s premier awards program honoring employer excellence, employees, and HR achievements. DuploCloud was named a Silver Globee Award winner in the category of “Disruptor Company in Technology Products or Services.” Disruptor companies do things differently and are not hindered by the existing ways of industry stalwarts. They use technology and modern tools to achieve end results.

See the complete list of 2022 winners here: https://globeeawards.com/business-excellence-awards/winners/

North American DevOps Awards

The North American DevOps Award celebrates companies, teams, and individuals who have accomplished significant achievements in the DevOps and quality engineering market. DuploCloud was named a finalist in the Most Innovative Project category. To be named a finalist in this category, finalists must significantly advance the methods and practices of DevOps Implementation.

To see all the finalists, visit https://devopsnews.online/the-devops-industry-awards/finalists-2022/ .

DevOps Dozen² Awards

The DevOps Dozen Awards recognizes companies that develop and deliver outstanding solutions to empower developers, DevOps, and IT operations teams. DuploCloud was named a finalist in both the Best DevSecOps Solution and Best End-to-End DevOps Tool/Service categories.

To vote for DuploCloud to win the award, please visit: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/DevOpsDozenAwards2022 .

“We are honored to be recognized as an innovator and disruptor by so many high-quality award organizations,” said Venkat Thiruvengadam, the CEO and Founder of DuploCloud. “The global DevOps shortage is very real. DuploCloud helps ease that burden. We look forward to continuing to deliver on our mission of empowering both application developers and DevOps engineers to create and quickly launch secure and compliant cloud-based applications.”

Built by the original engineers of Microsoft Azure and AWS, DuploCloud’s no-code/low-code platform is the easiest to use and fastest to deploy for cloud infrastructure automation and compliance. Most cloud security software solutions are employed for post-provisioning and monitoring of the security and compliance controls, limiting their impact to a mere 30% of the entire solution. This leaves the core of the problem to be solved by human DevOps experts writing thousands of lines of automation code. DuploCloud on the other hand is fundamentally a provisioning system with built-in compliance controls, then adds monitoring and auditing. The solution frees DevOps engineers from the mundane tasks, allowing them to focus on activities that truly differentiate the business.

DuploCloud offers one uniform platform with many pricing options based on customer needs. With DuploCloud, companies see 10x faster deployment, faster implementation of security and compliance frameworks, and 24x7 infrastructure monitoring and alerting.

About DuploCloud

DuploCloud is the industry’s only end-to-end low-code/no-code DevOps automation and compliance platform, designed to make DevOps and Infrastructure-as-Code accessible for everyone. Founded in 2017 and built by the original engineers of Microsoft Azure and AWS, the software platform helps startups, SMBs, and companies that are building enterprise-grade applications or migrating to the cloud, save time and money. The DuploCloud platform translates high-level application specifications into detailed and fully managed cloud configurations utilizing best practices around security, availability, and compliance guidelines. Investors in the company include Mayfield and Monta Vista Capital . Learn more at https://duplocloud.com/ .

Contact: CommStrat for DuploCloud duplocloud@commstrat.com