Elevated Living Offers Human-Powered Hospitality to Apartment Communities

Human-powered hospitality services are vital for residents to enjoy the quality of apartment community life they expect and demand.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The spacious, impressive, and dazzling design of a luxury condo or apartment building’s exterior or lobby area are important. They create a certain feel and set the building apart. But, more and more, the expectations, and wants and needs of building residents are about making life in the building easier and more enjoyable.

To maintain a competitive edge, developers and managers are increasingly adding new levels of hospitality---concierge---offerings, to help residents enjoy the quality of life they expect and demand.

It’s not easy. Blending efficient, state-of-the-art technology with a personalized special touch is the winning combination for providing human-powered hospitality services and a positive resident experience. From booking dog walking, house-cleaning services, yoga and fitness classes to safe and secure, 24-hour package delivery and much more.

“Elevated Living has developed leading-edge technology to help buildings offer and deliver personalized hospitality services,” explained the innovative Konrad Koczwara, Elevated Living’s CEO and Founder. “The present (and the future) of the Class A resident experience requires that human-powered hospitality concepts and services be built into property management software.

“Residents should not have to download 6 different apps to book various on-site services, and property managers should not have to be bombarded by 7 different vendors, asking them to promote their apps and services.”

He pointed out that Elevated Living closely partners with property owners and managers to deliver and smoothly coordinate the exceptional living experience which residents expect. “After all,” he said, “personal services and human powered hospitality have always been embedded in our Elevated Living DNA.”

Elevated Living provides unique and vertically integrated hospitality services and property management software, with the laser focus to optimize efficiency for the building’s operations and amenities, as well as delivering personalized, 5-star services for residents.

“It allows teams to operate buildings more effectively, achieve resident satisfaction while also attracting and retaining residents,” Konrad Koczwara added.

For more information, please visit www.elevatedliving.com/about-us and https://elevatedliving.com/why-us.

###

About Elevated Living

Elevated Living is a full-service ecosystem built for modern Class A communities. We combine technology with human-powered hospitality to elevate the resident experience.

We believe that residents shouldn't have to download a dozen different apps to take advantage of services offered within their community. In communities powered by Elevated Living, residents are provided a single branded "building" app that combines traditional building operations with modern concierge services. From submitting work orders, to signing up for fitness classes, to booking a housekeeper - Elevated Living is your all-in-one technology and services partner.

Modern Class A multifamily buildings rely on Elevated Living’s exclusive branded software and personalized services to showcase lifestyle amenities.

Contact Details:

1319 N Larrabee Street

Chicago, IL 60610

United States