Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,409 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 332,069 in the last 365 days.

Introducing Smart Car Check: The Ultimate Vehicle History Report Resource for Auto Enthusiasts and Consumers Alike

The Smart Car Check

The Smart Car Checker

Smart Car Check

Smart Car Check logo

Smart Car Check

For smart decisions use Smart Car Check

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smart Car Check is pleased to announce the launch of its website, which has the incredible feature of checking the history of any UK vehicle just by entering the registration number.

Smart Car Check provides detailed vehicle history for cars in the United Kingdom. This website is set to revolutionize the car industry, being an exclusive provider of vehicle information for the UK market. With just the vehicle registration number one can uncover the whole history of any vehicle. After entering the required details and paying a very affordable price, the user can get a full UK vehicle report, including auction records (when available).

It is a helpful alternative for individuals looking to buy a used car in the UK since the market can be tricky and used cars may have a hidden history that the seller may want to hide.

The car check report provides details such as:

Year, make, model, engine, and dimensions of the car
if the vehicle was imported or exported
Mileage history and discrepancies
Auction records
Accident and damage records
Previous owners
Plate modifications
MOT and tax dues
Color modifications
Fuel economy, running costs, and CO2 emissions
Images of the vehicle (when available)
Among many more!

Smart car check reports include auction records & history of a car with 10+ photos per listing when available.

What kind of information does a report include?

Vehicle specifications
vehicle registration details
Auction records
Vehicle log book details
Number of previous keepers
Number of plate changes
Color changes
SMMT details
MOT & Tax dues
Exported
Mileage discrepancy
Scrapped
Imported/Imported Non EU
Certificate of destruction issued
Electric vehicle charging data
ULEZ compliance
Running costs
vehicle performance
fuel economy
C02 emissions
SafetyEuro N cap
Mileage history
MOT history
recalls

It is well known that used vehicles can bring many problems. 52% of vehicles sold in the UK used car market has a hidden history or something the seller may not want buyers to know. According to statistics,
-1 car in 10 was recorded as insurance right off
-679,390 were reported stolen in 2020
-1 car in 250 cars are sold after being scrapped
-1 car in 14 cars shows a mileage discrepancy
- 1 in 4 has had a number plate change.
- 1 in every 100 cars for sale online has a hidden past
The above facts are just some of the few reasons why a car check is important.

Smart Car Check is looking to provide a solution for the above-listed problems. This tool can uncover the past of any vehicle, and help user to make informed decisions and avoid any unwanted issues in the future. Individuals searching for auction data are also catered for. Smart Car Check is the only provider in the UK that offers auction records.

Using multiple sources, Smart Car Check determines whether the vehicle is stolen, imported, exported, written off, scrapped, or has a third-party trace risk. Furthermore, it checks whether the car's number plate or color has changed or if any outstanding finance has been paid. In addition, it can find information about the previous owners of the vehicle and its recorded mileage.

How to check the history of a vehicle.

The following steps should be followed when making a history search

1. Find the vehicle's registration number
2. Visit Smart Car Check and input the details in the field provided
3. Access will be granted to a vehicle history report after payment

About Smart Car Check

Smart Car Check seeks to become the leading provider of vehicle history reports in the United Kingdom, being the only company that offers auction records for any UK vehicle. The company provides very comprehensive reports with reliable data, gathered from trusted sources, giving the opportunity to uncover any vehicle’s past.

Fahad Iqbal
Vehicle Databases Inc.
+1 800-657-2953
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other

You just read:

Introducing Smart Car Check: The Ultimate Vehicle History Report Resource for Auto Enthusiasts and Consumers Alike

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Companies, Manufacturing, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.