Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,402 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 332,083 in the last 365 days.

Bioventus to Present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- DURHAM, N.C., Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bioventus Inc. (Nasdaq: BVS), a global leader in innovations for active healing, today announced that Ken Reali, chief executive officer, will present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at 5:15 p.m. PT (8:15 p.m. ET).

The live webcast of the presentation, including Q&A, may be accessed on the Investors section of the Bioventus website and will be available until February 10, 2023.

About Bioventus
Bioventus delivers clinically proven, cost-effective products that help people heal quickly and safely. Its mission is to make a difference by helping patients resume and enjoy active lives. The Innovations for Active Healing from Bioventus include offerings for Pain Treatments, Restorative Therapies and Surgical Solutions. Built on a commitment to high quality standards, evidence-based medicine and strong ethical behavior, Bioventus is a trusted partner for physicians worldwide. For more information, visit www.bioventus.com, and follow the Company on LinkedIn and Twitter. Bioventus and the Bioventus logo are registered trademarks of Bioventus LLC.

Investor and Media Inquiries:
Dave Crawford
919-474-6787
dave.crawford@bioventus.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Bioventus to Present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.