Global In-Vitro Fertilization Services Market Analysis Report 2023-2027 - Disruptive Technologies and Innovative Business Models to Play Pivotal Role

The "Global in Vitro Fertilization Services Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study analyzes the in vitro fertility (IVF) services market across the globe. With infertility rates increasing across the world, assisted reproductive technologies (ART), including IVF, are gaining prominence.

The study analyzes the key factors driving and restraining growth and identifies the key growth opportunities emerging from this space for market players and stakeholders to leverage. The base year is 2022, and the forecast period is 2023 to 2027.

With technology advancements, the IVF process has undergone several modifications, with mainstream service providers such as fertility clinics/hospitals and surgical centres now being backed up by additional service providers such as cryobanks and fertility benefits service providers. Patients now have the provision to freeze their eggs, sperm, and embryos and use it at a later stage when parenthood is desired.

Moreover, state-of-the-art technologies such as pre-implantation genetic testing have improved success rates, promoting better outcomes. The possibility of using artificial intelligence (AI) in predicting the likeliness of an embryo to develop enables the embryologist in the IVF procedure to select the best embryo for transfer.

Many other innovations and techniques can now make diagnostic work-up and treatment through ART, including IVF, more affordable. Most of these developments are in the clinical trial stage. These innovations will boost the adoption of IVF in low- and middle-income countries.

As IVF laws differ in different parts of the world, fertility tourism is on the rise in certain European countries, Asia, and the Middle East. It has particularly gained popularity amongst patients in advanced economies like the United States and Europe.

The study provides a global overview of the market with a focus on the current market scenario, the latest technologies, costs, and future growth opportunities.

The study segments the IVF services market into the following categories:

Fresh IVF cycles

Thawed IVF cycles

Donor egg/sperm IVF cycles

Other cycle types

The end-user analysis includes the growth potential of the market players in the following categories:

Fertility clinics

Hospitals and surgical centers

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Services Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2 Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

IVF Market Segmentation

Key IVF Clinics in the Market

Key Hospitals offering IVF Services in the Market

Landscape of IVF Service Providers

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Growth Metrics

Definitions

Definitions - Latest Advancements in IVF Treatment

3 IVF Services - Global Market Overview

How Big is the Global Issue of Infertility?

ART and IVF Fertility Services

IVF - Step-by-step Analysis

IVF Success Rates Factors

IVF Penetration Rate Across the World

Annual IVF Details by Country

IVF Policies for Reimbursement - Global

Average IVF Success Rate and Age of the Patient

IVF Cycle - Estimated Treatment Costs

IVF Services in Cryobanks

Forecast Methodology & Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by IVF Cycle

Revenue Forecast by End User

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

4 Growth Opportunity Analysis - North America

Growth Metrics

Success Rates of IVF Services - United States , 2019 and 2020

, 2019 and 2020 US IVF Scenario Analysis by SART for 2020

The Mother's Age Impacts the Success Rate of IVF by Patient's Own Eggs (2020)

SART Statistics of IVF Live Births by Donor's Eggs and Donor's Embryos

Substantial Increase in PGT Utilization in the United States

IVF Treatment Costs in the United States

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by IVF Cycle

Revenue Forecast by End User

Forecast Analysis

5 Growth Opportunity Analysis - Europe

Growth Metrics

IVF Treatment Scenario in Europe

IVF Cost in European Countries

Percentage of Live Births from IVF in the United Kingdom by Patient's Own Eggs

by Patient's Own Eggs Percentage of Embryo Transfers in IVFs in the UK - Patient's Own Eggs

IVF Treatment Preferable Factors in Europe

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by IVF Cycle

Revenue Forecast by End User

Revenue Forecast Analysis

6 Growth Opportunity Analysis - APAC

Growth Metrics

IVF Treatment Scenario in APAC

IVF Cost in APAC

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by IVF Cycle

Revenue Forecast by End User

Revenue Forecast Analysis

7 Growth Opportunity Analysis - RoW

Growth Metrics

IVF Treatment Scenario in RoW

IVF Cost in RoW

IVF-related Restrictions in RoW

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by IVF Cycle

Revenue Forecast by End User

Revenue Forecast Analysis - RoW

8 Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: AI Integrations and Technological Advancements

Growth Opportunity 2: Fertility Tourism in APAC, Eastern Europe , LATAM, and the Middle East

, LATAM, and the Growth Opportunity 3: Government Recommendations and Reimbursements for Fertility Services

Growth Opportunity 4: Oncofertility coupled with IVF Treatment

Growth Opportunity 5: Same-sex Couples and Single Parents

9 Next Steps

