Global Location Analytics Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Report, Forecast 2023-2028 | EMR Inc.

Location Analytics Market

Location Analytics Market

Location Analytics Market To Grow At A CAGR Of 15.4% During The Forecast Period Of 2023-2028

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Location Analytics Market Size, Share, Analysis, Report and Forecast 2023-2028’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global location analytics market, assessing the market based on its segments like components, deployment types, locations, services, applications, and major regions.

The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2018-2028)

Forecast CAGR (2023-2028): 15.4%

The increasing adoption of cloud-based location analytics software by medium and large enterprises, aimed towards increasing business profitability, is driving the market growth. Over the forecast period, the anticipated increase in application of location analytics in the BFSI sector is likely to bolster the risk management, prevent frauds, and spearhead the sales and marketing, is likely to augment the market growth.

Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents@ https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/location-analytics-market/requestsample

Moreover, the rapid industrialisation and commercialisation across the emerging economies are anticipated to propel the need for optimisation of assets. In terms of region, North America accounts for a significant share of the market owing to the technologically advanced digital infrastructure in countries like the United States of America.

Location Analytics Industry Definition and Major Segments

Location analytics, also known as geoanalytics, is defined as the process of adding geographical data to the data assets of a business in order to provide valuable insights. In this system, the maps are positioned uniquely which offer insights on events, transactions, assets, and even on people. It is an integral part many businesses.

On the basis of component, the market can be segmented into:

Solution

Geocoding and Reverse Geocoding
Data Integration and ETL
Reporting and Visualisation
Thematic Mapping and Spatial Analysis
Others

Services

Consulting
Integration and Deployment
Support and Maintenance

Based on deployment type, the market has been segmented into:

On-Premise
On-Demand

By location, the market has been divided into:

Indoor
Outdoor

On the basis of services, the market has been segmented into:

Risk Management
Emergency Response Management
Customer Experience Management
Remote Monitoring
Supply Chain Planning and Optimisation
Sales and Marketing Optimisation
Others

The significant applications included in the market are as follows:

Retail
Banking, Financial Services and Insurance
Government and Defense
Media and Entertainment
Transportation and Logistics
Energy and Utilities
Others

The regional markets for location analytics include:

North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa

Read Full Report with Table of Contents@ https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/location-analytics-market

Location Analytics Market Trends

The key trends in the location analytics market include the increasing adoption of smartphones, laptops, and tablets by the working-class population, which is bolstering the operational efficiency of location analytics. The increasing integration of artificial intelligence in location analytics is further penetrating location analytics in organisations.

The technological advancements in transport and logistics and retail industry are propelling the demand for cloud-based location analytics software. Furthermore, another crucial trend in the market includes the thriving e-commerce industry, which heavily depends on the location analytics for greater customer satisfaction, improved feedback, and accuracy of delivery.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are SAS Institute Inc., Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Environmental Systems Research Institute Inc., Pitney Bowes Inc., Galigeo SAS, and Alteryx, Inc., among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Read More Reports:

Industrial Hose Market: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/industrial-hose-market-size-share-industry-trends-analysis-report-and-global-forecast-2021-2026-2022-11-05?mod=search_headline

Jojoba Oil Market: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/jojoba-oil-market-size-share-price-growth-analysis-report-and-forecast-2021-2026-2022-10-25?mod=search_headline

Land Survey Equipment Market: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/land-survey-equipment-market-size-share-price-trends-industry-analysis-report-and-forecast-2021-2026-2022-11-08?mod=search_headline

Laser Hair Removal Market: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/global-laser-hair-removal-market-to-be-driven-by-rising-disposable-income-in-india-and-china-in-the-forecast-period-of-2021-2026-2022-11-05?mod=search_headline

Light Field Market: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/light-field-market-size-share-price-growth-industry-report-2021-2026-2022-10-25?mod=search_headline

Liquid Fertilizers Market: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/liquid-fertilisers-market-size-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-29-in-the-forecast-period-of-2022-2027-2022-10-07?mod=search_headline

Lithium Iron Phosphate Batteries Market: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/global-lithium-iron-phosphate-batteries-market-size-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-148-between-2022-2027-2022-11-05?mod=search_headline

Low Speed Vehicle Market: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/low-speed-vehicle-market-size-share-price-growth-forecast-report-2021-2026-2022-10-25?mod=search_headline

Magnetic Sensor Market: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/global-magnetic-sensor-market-to-be-driven-by-high-quality-sensing-devices-during-the-forecast-period-of-2021-2026-2022-10-21?mod=search_headline

Malic Acid Market: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/malic-acid-market-size-share-price-industry-forecast-and-analysis-2021-2026-2022-10-25?mod=search_headline

About Us:

Expert Market Research (EMR) is leading market research company with clients across the globe. Through comprehensive data collection and skillful analysis and interpretation of data, the company offers its clients extensive, latest, and actionable market intelligence which enables them to make informed and intelligent decisions and strengthen their position in the market. The clientele ranges from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium scale enterprises.

EMR customises syndicated reports according to clients’ requirements and expectations. The company is active across over 15 prominent industry domains, including food and beverages, chemicals and materials, technology and media, consumer goods, packaging, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals, among others.

Over 3000 EMR consultants and more than 100 analysts work very hard to ensure that clients get only the most updated, relevant, accurate and actionable industry intelligence so that they may formulate informed, effective and intelligent business strategies and ensure their leadership in the market.

Steven Luke
Expert Market Research
+1 415-325-5166
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Global Location Analytics Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Report, Forecast 2023-2028 | EMR Inc.

Distribution channels: Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Steven Luke
Expert Market Research
+1 415-325-5166
Company/Organization
Expert Market Research
30 North Gould Street
Sheridan, Wyoming, 82801
United States
+1 415-325-5166
Visit Newsroom
About

Expert Market Research (EMR) is leading market research company with clients across the globe. Through comprehensive data collection and skilful analysis and interpretation of data, the company offers its clients extensive, latest and actionable market intelligence which enables them to make informed and intelligent decisions and strengthen their position in the market. The clientele ranges from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium scale enterprises.

More From This Author
Global Location Analytics Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Report, Forecast 2023-2028 | EMR Inc.
Metal Forming Machine Tools Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Industry, Analysis, Report & Forecast 2021-2026
Crop Protection Chemicals Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Report, Forecast 2022-2027
View All Stories From This Author