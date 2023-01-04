With CAGR of ~8%, Herbal Beauty Products Market & ~USD 132 Billion by 2033

Herbal beauty products market is estimated to garner a revenue of ~USD 132 billion by the end of 2033 by growing at a CAGR of ~8% By 2033

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATE, January 4, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Herbal Beauty Products Market Key InsightsDuring the forecast period of 2023-2033, the global herbal beauty products market is expected to reach an estimated value of ~USD 132 billion by 2033, by expanding at a CAGR of ~8%. The market further generated a revenue of ~USD 84 billion in the year 2022. Major key factors propelling the growth of herbal beauty products market worldwide are growing concern for physical appearance, along with growing influence of social media regarding physical appearance.Market Definition of Herbal Beauty ProductsNatural elements found in nature are used in herbal beauty products. The majority of the components come from plants. Numerous clinical and laboratory research have demonstrated the significance of using natural substances to benefit human skin and hair. The growth of the global herbal beauty products market can majorly be attributed to the rising concern among individuals everywhere about looks. For instance, a research found that 51% of 13-year-old females in the United States were dissatisfied with their appearance. This number rose to approximately 82% by the time girls reached the age of 17. Additionally, almost one in three adult women reported being more self-conscious during the pandemic lockdown. Additionally, social media has become an integral part of our daily lives in terms of our eating habits, fashion sense, personal care, and even our way of thinking about the ethics of what a beauty product does to improve our appearance. As a result, the market for herbal beauty products is expanding owing to the influence of social media. Through social media, people are becoming more conscious of their appearance and body image, and they want to utilise the newest and most popular products to improve their appearance. For instance, according to certain studies, 66% of men and 87% of women compare themselves to social media photographs.The global herbal beauty products market is also estimated to grow majorly on account of the following:Growing preference of natural ingredients in beauty productsRising demand for cruelty free beauty productsSurging trend of vegan cosmeticsGlobal Herbal Beauty Products Market: Restraining FactorThese herbal products could be damaging to the skin in some cases. People could be prone to allergies; thus it is important to pay close attention to the components used in such items. The skin care segment is expected to rise at a rapid pace, owing to the widespread desire for herbal skin care products to impart a natural shine on skin and to address growing skin issues such as fine lines, acne, pimples, premature ageing, pigmentation disorders, and so on. For instance, approximately 87% of people would have acne at some point in their lives, making it the most prevalent skin condition.

By Form (Solid, Semi-Solid, and Liquid)
By End-User (Men, and Women)
By Distribution Channel [Offline (General Departmental Stores, Supermarket, Drug Stores, and Brand), and Online]
By Region For instance, approximately 87% of people would have acne at some point in their lives, making it the most prevalent skin condition.By Form (Solid, Semi-Solid, and Liquid)By End-User (Men, and Women)By Distribution Channel [Offline (General Departmental Stores, Supermarket, Drug Stores, and Brand), and Online]By RegionThe North America herbal beauty products market is anticipated to hold the largest market share by the end of 2033 among the market in all the other regions. Surging awareness regarding the benefits of natural beauty products, growing disposable income, and rise in tendency in people to splurge more amounts for purchasing herbal skin products. The market research report on global herbal beauty products also includes the market size, market revenue, Y-o-Y growth, and key player analysis applicable for the market in North America (U.S., and Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC (Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), and Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa).

Key Market Players Featured in the Global Herbal Beauty Products Market

Some of the key players of the global herbal beauty products market are Himalaya Wellness Company, Hemas Holdings PLC, Weleda, Inc., Marc Anthony Cosmetics Ltd, Arbonne International, LLC, The Estée Lauder Companies, Grown Alchemist, Forest Essentials, Vasa Cosmetics Private Limited, Khadi Natural, and others. 