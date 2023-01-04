Global Vascular Stent Market Is Likely To Grow At A CAGR Value Of Around 7.5% By 2028

Global Vascular Stent Market

Global Vascular Stent Market

Global Vascular Stent Market Size

Global Vascular Stent Market Size

The global vascular stent market Size is estimated to grow to about USD 26.85 Bn by 2028, with a CAGR of approximately 7.5 percent over the forecast period.

Global Vascular Stent Market Report 2022 Demand Analysis, Industry Size, Share Estimation, Top Leading Companies, Revenue and Forecast to 2028”
— Zion Market Research
SUITE N202, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global vascular stent market Size was worth around USD 17.4 billion in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 26.85 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 7.5 percent over the forecast period. The report analyzes the vascular stent market’s drivers, restraints/challenges, and the effect they have on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the digital remittance market.

Request Free Sample Report https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/vascular-stents-market

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2022 updated report.
The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package
About 227+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)
Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on the Request
Updated Regional Analysis with a Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2022
Includes Tables and figures have been updated
The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis
Zion Market Research Methodology

Vascular stents have gained massive popularity owing to the increasing incidence of cardiovascular diseases across the world and the vascular stent market growth is expected to rise at a steady pace through 2028.

Increasing instances of cardiovascular disorders, an increasing number of angioplasty procedures, a rising burden of vascular diseases, and an increasing geriatric population are some of the major trends that are influencing vascular stent market growth through 2028. Increasing research and developments in the vascular stent market and rapid technological advancements are also expected to favor vascular stent market growth over the forecast period. A rising preference for minimally invasive surgeries is also anticipated to boost vascular stent demand.

However, the vascular stent market growth is expected to be refrained by the failure of treatment products to a certain extent and this is expected to be a major challenge for vascular stent companies. Longer approval times and the presence of alternative treatment methods are expected to prominently restrain sales of vascular stents through 2028. The vascular stent companies are anticipated to invest in better research and development facilities to overcome these restraints and benefit from the complete vascular stent market potential over the forecast period.

The pandemic of 2020 had put the vascular stent market into a near-halt position as the emergence of coronavirus infections became the prime focus of all healthcare concerns across the world. Lockdowns across the world restricted the diagnostic procedures of many health conditions and made it difficult to attain treatment as healthcare facilities were jam-packed with coronavirus treatment resulting in a negative growth trend for the vascular stent market.

The vascular stent market growth is expected to see a good rise in the post-pandemic era owing to the lifting of lockdown restrictions and as healthcare returns to normal instead of just focusing on coronavirus infections.

Browse the full “Vascular Stent Market By Type (Coronary Stents, Peripheral Stents, Carotid Stents, Renal Artery Stents, Femoral Stents, Iliac Stents, Other Peripheral stents, EVAR Stent Grafts, Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm, Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm, Bare-metal Stents, Drug-eluting Stents, Bioabsorbable Stents), By Mode of delivery (Balloon-expandable Stents, Self-expanding Stents), By End User (Hospitals & Cardiac Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers), By Material (Metallic Stents, Cobalt Chromium, Platinum Chromium, Nickel Titanium, Stainless Steel, Other Stents), and By Region – Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2022 – 2028.” Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/vascular-stents-market

The global vascular stent market is segregated based on type, material, mode of delivery, end user, and region. Based on type, the global market is distinguished into coronary stents, peripheral stents, carotid stents, renal artery stents, femoral stents, iliac stents, other peripheral stents, EVAR stent grafts, abdominal aortic aneurysm, thoracic aortic aneurysm, bare-metal stents, drug-eluting stents, bioabsorbable stents. The technical textile sub-segment is anticipated.

The vascular stent market in North America is anticipated to exhibit a dominant outlook owing to the high incidence of cardiovascular disorders, presence of key vascular stent manufacturers, developed healthcare infrastructure, rising obesity, increasing sedentary lifestyle, poor eating habits, etc. The market is expected to maintain its dominant stance in this region throughout the forecast period.

Increasing instances of cardiovascular diseases, rising geriatric population, and increasing availability of treatment procedures are some of the major factors driving vascular stent market growth in the Asia Pacific region. Increasing medical tourism in India and China is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for vascular stent companies over the forecast period through 2028. Rising healthcare expenditure in this region is also expected to bolster vascular stent market growth and increasing availability of treatment procedures is expected to further boost market potential.

Browse Press Release - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/global-vascular-stent-market

Key players functioning in the global vascular stent market include

Medtronic, plc (Ireland)
Abbott Laboratories (U.S.)
Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S.)
BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG (Germany)
B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)
Terumo Corporation (Japan)
STENTYS SA (France)
MicroPort Scientific Corporation (China)
Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd. (India)
Vascular Concepts (India)
W. L. Gore and Associates (U.S.)
C. R. Bard (U.S.)
Endologix, Inc. (U.S.)
Lombard Medical Technologies (U.K.)
Translumina GmbH (Germany),
JOTEC GmbH (Germany).

Recent developments:

In September 2021, BIOTRONIK a leading name in the medical industry announced that it had received approval for its first implant of Orsiro® Mission bioabsorbable polymer coronary drug-eluting stent system (BP-DES). The new product features a re-engineered delivery system to improve deliverability.

The global vascular stent market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Coronary Stents
Peripheral Stents
Carotid Stents
Renal Artery Stents
Femoral Stents
Iliac Stents
Other Peripheral stents
EVAR Stent Grafts
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm
Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm
Bare-metal Stents
Drug-eluting Stents
Bioabsorbable Stents

Inquire More About this Report Purchasing @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/vascular-stents-market

By Mode of delivery

Balloon-expandable Stents
Self-expanding Stents

By Material

Metallic Stents
Cobalt-Chromium
Platinum Chromium
Nickel Titanium
Stainless Steel
Other Stents

By End User

Hospitals & Cardiac Centers
Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By Region

North America
The U.S.
Canada
Europe
France
The UK
Spain
Germany
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Southeast Asia
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
GCC
South Africa
Rest of the Middle East & Africa

What’s included In the Report?

Top Market Players with Sales, Revenue, and Business Strategies Analysis
Market Growth Drivers and Restraints
Market Opportunities & Challenges
Research Methodology
Analysis of the market of various perspectives


FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

Which key factors will influence vascular stent market growth over 2022-2028?
What will be the value of the vascular stent market during 2022-2028?
Which region will contribute notably toward the vascular stent market value?
Which are the major players leveraging the vascular stent market growth?

Also, Read Our Top Selling Reports:


Blood Ketone Meter Market - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/blood-ketone-meter-market

Anti-Biofilm Wound Dressing Market - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/anti-biofilm-wound-dressing-market

Balloon Angioplasty Market - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/balloon-angioplasty-market

Point Of Care Diagnostics Market - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/point-of-care-diagnostics-market

Digital Polymerase Chain Reaction Market - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/digital-polymerase-chain-reaction-market

Contraceptive Market - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/contraceptive-market-to-witness-elevated-growth-through-accruing

Prefilled Syringes Market - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/prefilled-syringes-market-revenue-to-upsurge-to-usd

Pruritus Therapeutics Market - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/pruritus-therapeutics-market-revenue-to-upswing-to-usd

Antifungal Drug Market - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/antifungal-drug-market-revenue-to-scale-up-to

Kavita More
Zion Market Research
+1 855-465-4651
Kavita.m@marketresearchstore.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube
Other

You just read:

Global Vascular Stent Market Is Likely To Grow At A CAGR Value Of Around 7.5% By 2028

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Kavita More
Zion Market Research
+1 855-465-4651 Kavita.m@marketresearchstore.com
Company/Organization
Zion Market Research
244 Fifth Avenue, Suite N202
New York, New York, 10001
United States
+1 855-465-4651
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Zion Market Research is an obligated company. We create futuristic, cutting edge, informative reports ranging from industry reports, company reports to country reports. We provide our clients not only with market statistics unveiled by avowed private publishers and public organizations but also with vogue and newest industry reports along with pre-eminent and niche company profiles. Our database of market research reports comprises a wide variety of reports from cardinal industries. Our database is been updated constantly in order to fulfill our clients with prompt and direct online access to our database. Keeping in mind the client’s needs, we have included expert insights on global industries, products, and market trends in this database. Last but not the least, we make it our duty to ensure the success of clients connected to us—after all—if you do well, a little of the light shines on us.

Zion Market Research

More From This Author
Global Smart Water Management System Market Size Is Likely To Grow At A CAGR Value Of Around 9.7% By 2028 - ZMR
Global Truck Mounted Concrete Pump Market Is Likely To Grow At A CAGR Value Of Around 7.5% By 2028
Global Industrial Rubber Product Market Size Is Likely To Grow At A CAGR Value Of Around 4.9% By 2028 - ZMR
View All Stories From This Author