Global Vascular Stent Market Is Likely To Grow At A CAGR Value Of Around 7.5% By 2028

The global vascular stent market Size is estimated to grow to about USD 26.85 Bn by 2028, with a CAGR of approximately 7.5 percent over the forecast period.

SUITE N202, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global vascular stent market Size was worth around USD 17.4 billion in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 26.85 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 7.5 percent over the forecast period. The report analyzes the vascular stent market’s drivers, restraints/challenges, and the effect they have on the demands during the projection period. Vascular stents have gained massive popularity owing to the increasing incidence of cardiovascular diseases across the world and the vascular stent market growth is expected to rise at a steady pace through 2028.Increasing instances of cardiovascular disorders, an increasing number of angioplasty procedures, a rising burden of vascular diseases, and an increasing geriatric population are some of the major trends that are influencing vascular stent market growth through 2028. Increasing research and developments in the vascular stent market and rapid technological advancements are also expected to favor vascular stent market growth over the forecast period. A rising preference for minimally invasive surgeries is also anticipated to boost vascular stent demand. Increasing research and developments in the vascular stent market and rapid technological advancements are also expected to favor vascular stent market growth over the forecast period. A rising preference for minimally invasive surgeries is also anticipated to boost vascular stent demand.However, the vascular stent market growth is expected to be refrained by the failure of treatment products to a certain extent and this is expected to be a major challenge for vascular stent companies. Longer approval times and the presence of alternative treatment methods are expected to prominently restrain sales of vascular stents through 2028. The vascular stent companies are anticipated to invest in better research and development facilities to overcome these restraints and benefit from the complete vascular stent market potential over the forecast period.The pandemic of 2020 had put the vascular stent market into a near-halt position as the emergence of coronavirus infections became the prime focus of all healthcare concerns across the world. Lockdowns across the world restricted the diagnostic procedures of many health conditions and made it difficult to attain treatment as healthcare facilities were jam-packed with coronavirus treatment resulting in a negative growth trend for the vascular stent market.The vascular stent market growth is expected to see a good rise in the post-pandemic era owing to the lifting of lockdown restrictions and as healthcare returns to normal instead of just focusing on coronavirus infections.Browse the full “Vascular Stent Market By Type (Coronary Stents, Peripheral Stents, Carotid Stents, Renal Artery Stents, Femoral Stents, Iliac Stents, Other Peripheral stents, EVAR Stent Grafts, Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm, Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm, Bare-metal Stents, Drug-eluting Stents, Bioabsorbable Stents), By Mode of delivery (Balloon-expandable Stents, Self-expanding Stents), By End User (Hospitals & Cardiac Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers), By Material (Metallic Stents, Cobalt Chromium, Platinum Chromium, Nickel Titanium, Stainless Steel, Other Stents), and By Region – Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2022 – 2028.” Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/vascular-stents-market The global vascular stent market is segregated based on type, material, mode of delivery, end user, and region. Based on type, the global market is distinguished into coronary stents, peripheral stents, carotid stents, renal artery stents, femoral stents, iliac stents, other peripheral stents, EVAR stent grafts, abdominal aortic aneurysm, thoracic aortic aneurysm, bare-metal stents, drug-eluting stents, bioabsorbable stents. The technical textile sub-segment is anticipated.The vascular stent market in North America is anticipated to exhibit a dominant outlook owing to the high incidence of cardiovascular disorders, presence of key vascular stent manufacturers, developed healthcare infrastructure, rising obesity, increasing sedentary lifestyle, poor eating habits, etc. The market is expected to maintain its dominant stance in this region throughout the forecast period.Increasing instances of cardiovascular diseases, rising geriatric population, and increasing availability of treatment procedures are some of the major factors driving vascular stent market growth in the Asia Pacific region. Increasing medical tourism in India and China is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for vascular stent companies over the forecast period through 2028. Rising healthcare expenditure in this region is also expected to bolster vascular stent market growth and increasing availability of treatment procedures is expected to further boost market potential.Browse Press Release - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/global-vascular-stent-market Key players functioning in the global vascular stent market includeMedtronic, plc (Ireland)Abbott Laboratories (U.S.)Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S.)BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG (Germany)B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)Terumo Corporation (Japan)STENTYS SA (France)MicroPort Scientific Corporation (China)Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd. (India)Vascular Concepts (India)W. L. Gore and Associates (U.S.)C. R. Bard (U.S.)Endologix, Inc. (U.S.)Lombard Medical Technologies (U.K.)Translumina GmbH (Germany),JOTEC GmbH (Germany).Recent developments:In September 2021, BIOTRONIK a leading name in the medical industry announced that it had received approval for its first implant of OrsiroMission bioabsorbable polymer coronary drug-eluting stent system (BP-DES). The global vascular stent market is segmented as follows:By TypeCoronary StentsPeripheral StentsCarotid StentsRenal Artery StentsFemoral StentsIliac StentsOther Peripheral stentsEVAR Stent GraftsAbdominal Aortic AneurysmThoracic Aortic AneurysmBare-metal StentsDrug-eluting StentsBioabsorbable StentsBy Mode of deliveryBalloon-expandable StentsSelf-expanding StentsBy MaterialMetallic StentsCobalt-ChromiumPlatinum ChromiumNickel TitaniumStainless SteelOther StentsBy End UserHospitals & Cardiac CentersAmbulatory Surgical CentersBy RegionNorth AmericaThe U.S.CanadaEuropeFranceThe UKSpainGermanyItalyRest of EuropeAsia PacificChinaJapanIndiaSouth KoreaSoutheast AsiaRest of Asia PacificLatin AmericaBrazilMexicoRest of Latin AmericaMiddle East & AfricaGCCSouth AfricaRest of the Middle East & Africa