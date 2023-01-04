Aliya: Next-Gen Marketing Agency & First App-Based Company Simplifying Everything for Clients
EINPresswire.com/ -- The agency helps people manage all of their marketing in one place.
Entrepreneurs have a lot on their plate, especially in this troubled economic climate. One of the key areas of their work relates to the marketing of the company and getting the brand name out there. However, dealing with a traditional marketing agency is a major hassle, and the constant back and forth can be time-consuming and frustrating. That is where next-generation marketing agency Aliya is trying to make a difference.
The company is the first digital marketing agency that users can operate using an application on their smartphone. Using the app, businesses can take get started with their desired service with just a tap of a few buttons. Moreover, with state of the art AI algorithms, they get personalized recommendations on which services can help them achieve their objectives. Each client also has a dedicated account manager who can always guide clients.
The full-service digital marketing agency provides high-quality and cost-effective solutions for businesses of all sizes. The company experienced professionals understand the algorithms to take their clients to the top. Their comprehensive portfolio of solutions includes AdWords management, content creation and optimization, search engine optimization (SEO), PPC campaigns, and more. Their affordable SEO services start from $99pw and Google AdWords management from $49pw, which enables small businesses that might be struggling to be able to afford their services.
Speaking on occasion, a representative said, “We understand how frustrating how coordinating with agencies can get. That’s why our innovative application is designed to make it hassle-free. Users can get strategies tailored to their needs quickly. With the app, people don't have to invest thousands of dollars with a “traditional” marketing agency and can say goodbye to having to find time for meetings upon meetings. The pricing is also very competitive, which enables small businesses to reach their goals."
He added, “We are a digital marketing agency that offers affordable, effective, and efficient digital marketing solutions to our clients. We offer high-quality services at an affordable price, backed by a team of highly skilled professionals. We are passionate about building long-term relationships with our clients. Our approach is simple. We take the time to understand your business goals, then use the latest platforms, technology, and services to get the most out of your marketing budget.”
The application-based marketing agency is available for IOS and Android, and a web portal access for desktop users. Businesses interested in learning more about the digital marketing agency can reach out to them using the information mentioned below.
Website: https://www.aliya.au/
Benjamin Paine
Aliya AU
hello@aliya.au