EZ Rankings listed among 2022 Clutch's Top 1000 Front Runner Businesses

EZ Rankings Logo

EZ Rankings has joined the prestigious list of Clutch's Top 1000 Front Runner Companies in the Year 2022.

Our partners' appreciation and attention over the past several years have led us to be named on one of the top 1000 companies worldwide in the Clutch 2022 Front Runner list.” — Mansi Rana

UNITED STATES, January 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We're thrilled to see EZ Rankings on one of the Clutch's Top 1000 Front Runner Companies for the year 2022. The top 1% of companies on the platform are honored with this most exclusive award, i.e. the Clutch 1000.

“I consider it a blessing and would like to express my sincere gratitude to receive this recognition for EZ Rankings in the esteemed list of Clutch's Top 1000 Front Runner Companies for the Year 2022. We are now extremely driven to work harder and smarter in order to build on this positive trend and reach even greater heights,” said Ms. Mansi Rana- Managing Director of EZ Rankings. “Our partners' appreciation and attention over the past several years have led us to be named on one of the top 1000 companies worldwide in the Clutch 2022 Front Runner list.”

The list of Clutch's Top 1000 Front Runner Companies includes businesses from all over the world that provide a range of services, from software development to branding and advertising. According to these four key criteria, Clutch evaluates each business on the platform based on its capacity to deliver within its service line:

 Quantity, Caliber, and most recent confirmed Clutch reviews

 Choice of clients and work portfolio

 A strong firm profile that features competitive expertise and a wealth of experience

 Strong brand recognition and industry acceptance

“After an unpredictable year during an unprecedented time, our company is proud to highlight the top industry leaders in the global B2B market, with an impressive background of services, skillsets, and more, these companies have consistently proven their commitment to customers while remaining the top service providers in their fields.” Said Mike Beares - Clutch Founder

EZ Rankings is one of the leading digital marketing companies in India and has been around for more than 12+ years. The wide range of services we provide includes App Store Optimization (ASO), Pay-Per-Click (PPC), social media optimization (SMO), search engine optimization (SEO), Web & App Development, and many others. We strive to deliver the highest quality standards while also ensuring Superior Customer Service.

CLUTCH 1000

Clutch is the best platform for IT, marketing, and business service providers to get ratings and reviews. The Clutch platform is used by more than 500,000 buyers and providers of services each month, and usage is increasing by more than 50% annually. Clutch has received recognition from Inc. Magazine as one of the 500 fastest-growing U.S. businesses, and LinkedIn has classified it as a top 50 company.

Clutch 1000

https://clutch.co/

Washington, DC

awards@clutch.co

