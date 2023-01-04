Global Aseptic Packaging Market Is Likely To Grow At A CAGR Value Of Around 10.50% By 2028
Aseptic Packaging Market Recent Developments and Emerging Trends of Key Players – Research Forecasts to 2028
The global Aseptic Packaging market was worth around USD 62,852.80 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 114419.0395 million by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 10.50 percent over the forecast period. The report analyzes the Aseptic Packaging market's drivers, restraints/challenges, and the effect they have on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the Aseptic Packaging market.
The potential of aseptic packaging to react to the requirement for high and uniform product quality, improved nutrient retention, and avoid the bisphenol A (BPA) problem, which is typically found in can liners, is driving market growth. Emerging aseptic processing technologies, such as enhanced isolators, robotics, and packaging materials with higher barrier qualities, are likely to boost the market's future growth. These developing solutions are expected to reduce sterile product contamination hazards while also streamlining packing operations. Many traditional packaging materials generate a large amount of solid waste, which is harmful to the environment and human health. As a result, many packaging companies are replacing them with edible packaging solutions made of probiotics, milk proteins, vitamins, and other ingredients that act as an oxygen barrier for food. Due to this the edible packaging market is primarily driving. Owing to the rise in demand of CVC, the global Aseptic Packaging market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.50% during the forecast period.
Furthermore, in response to growing environmental concerns, governments around the world are enacting strict restrictions to reduce trash output. In addition, antimicrobial agents, pigments, chemical preservatives, and other plasticisers and functional additives are used in edible packaging to improve their protective properties. Demand is also being driven up by the growing popularity of processed goods that require a longer shelf life. Furthermore, the increased focus on adopting Nano technological solutions to boost food nutritious content, such as Nano encapsulation and multifunctional systems, is likely to boost the edible packaging market over the forecast period.
Global Aseptic Packaging Market
The global Aseptic Packaging market is segregated based on type, material and application. Based on type, the global market is distinguished into Cartons, Bags & pouches, Bottles & cans, Ampoules and Others (bag-in-box packaging, cups, trays, and containers). The segment dominates the market. Based on material, the market is segmented into Plastic, Paper & paperboard, Metal, Glass and Wood. The segment is expected to grow over the forecast period. Based on application, the market is segmented into Food, Beverage, Pharmaceutical and Others. The segment is expected to increase the market.
Due to high adoption rate and the presence of a pool of aseptic packaging manufacturers in the region, North America is expected to dominate the aseptic packaging market. During the forecast period, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing market. China is the leading aseptic packaging consumer, followed by India. The aseptic packaging industry is likely to be increased by China's developing food and beverage sectors. With its growing preference for simple product packaging, India is likely to lead the Asia-Pacific aseptic packaging market.
Key players functioning in the global Aseptic Packaging market include Amcor Limited, Bemis Company, Inc., Robert Bosch Gmbh, E.I. Du Pont De Nemours And Company, Tetra Laval International S.A., Becton, Dickinson And Company, Greatview Aseptic Packaging Co., Ltd., Industria Macchine Automatiche S.P.A, Reynolds Group Holding, Schott Ag and Ds Smith Plc.
Recent Developments
In November 2020, St Croix ABF and Asppak have teamed up to create novel aseptic beverage packaging processes. This collaboration has created a streamlined procedure that will let firms develop innovative beverages while adhering to the strictest food safety regulations. A high acid pilot plant and testing facility are among the partnership's current capabilities. By the first quarter of 2021, they expected to establish a low acid aseptic facility as well as a packaging facility.
In June 2021, Amcor has introduced the ACT2100 heat seal coating for medical-grade DuPont Tyvek 2 and paper packaging. This next-generation coating technology provides enhanced performance features for healthcare applications and will be manufactured in multiple locations around the world to provide customers with greater flexibility in sourcing their devices from the most appropriate location for manufacturing and packaging.
Global Aseptic Packaging market is segmented as follows:
By Type
Cartons
Bags & pouches
Bottles & cans
Ampoules
Others (bag-in-box packaging, cups, trays, and containers)
By Material
Plastic
Paper & paperboard
Metal
Glass
Wood
By Application
Food
Beverage
Pharmaceutical
Others
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Europe
France
The UK
Spain
Germany
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Southeast Asia
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
GCC
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
