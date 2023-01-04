According to CMi Global Water Recycle and Reuse Market Size, Forecast, Analysis & Share Surpass US$ 30.5 Billion By 2030

Custom Market Insights

The Water Recycle and Reuse Market was at US$ 15.5 Bn in 2021 and is growing to approx US$ 30.5 Bn by 2030, with a CAGR growth of 14.1% between 2022 and 2030.

Global Water Recycle and Reuse Market was estimated at USD 15.5 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 30.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 14.1% between 2022 and 2030.” — Custom Market Insights