Leap Orbit’s Convergent Provider Data Hub Selected by the Washington Health Benefit Exchange

Accurate provider data is at the heart of the shopping experience, and Convergent will help consumers confidence in selecting the network that’s right for them.”COLUMBIA, MARYLAND, US, January 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leap Orbit, the innovation partner to market-leading health data networks, announced today that has been awarded a new contract from the Washington Health Benefit Exchange, Washington’s state-based exchange. Leap Orbit’s Convergent Provider Data Hub will deliver comprehensive, up-to-date provider information to power the Exchange’s online marketplace, Washington Healthplanfinder.
“We are thrilled to be working with the Exchange team to support the one in four Washingtonians who rely on Healthplanfinder to search for, compare and enroll in affordable health and dental insurance,” said David Finney, partner and co-founder of Leap Orbit. “Accurate provider data is at the heart of the shopping experience, and Convergent will help consumers confidence in selecting the network that’s right for them.”
Convergent easily marries imperfect health plan network data files with a proprietary, nationwide set of reference data for clean, up-to-date provider data. By using exclusively modern, cloud-native components and shared reference data, Convergent delivers powerful provider data tools much more affordably than legacy provider data management systems.
In addition to state-based insurance exchanges, Convergent also supports the needs of carriers, government agencies and provider organizations. Beyond the core cloud-based Provider Data Hub, the Convergent platform includes a growing set of modules to support specific business challenges. These include:
• A mobile-friendly provider search,
• Network data validation and enrichment,
• Delegated roster management,
• Credentialing workflow management,
• FHIR 4.0.1-conformant provider directory API, and
• Reporting and analytics.
Convergent also supports integration with industry-leading, third-party components such as CAQH ProView, DocuSign Contract Lifecycle Management, Monday.com CRM and Microsoft PowerBI.
About Convergent & Leap Orbit
Convergent is the last provider directory investment a healthcare organization will ever make. It seamlessly transforms any source of healthcare provider data into a continuously updated single source of truth. By automating provider data operations for healthcare organizations, Convergent eliminates data silos, improves workforce productivity, and ensures no surprise billing. Simply put, Convergent automatically produces flawless provider directories. Learn more at www.getconvergent.io.
Founded in 2015, Leap Orbit is the trusted innovation partner to market-leading health data networks. Leap Orbit’s philosophy is to run toward healthcare’s biggest challenges, providing technology and solutions to assist with the opioid crisis and patient data privacy. Leap Orbit’s solutions touch the lives of more than 45 million patients from Alaska to Maryland. For more information, visit LeapOrbit.com and follow us on LinkedIn.
About the Washington Health Benefit Exchange
The Washington Health Benefit Exchange was created in state statute in 2011 as a public-private partnership. The Exchange is responsible for the operation of Washington Healthplanfinder, an easily accessible, online marketplace for individuals and families to find, compare and enroll in Qualified Health Plans, Qualified Dental Plans and Washington Apple Health (Medicaid). Washington Healthplanfinder offers Washington state residents:
• Side-by-side comparisons of Qualified Health Plans and Qualified Dental Plans
• Tax credits or financial help to pay for co-pays and premiums
• Expert customer support online, by phone or in-person through local organizations or insurance brokers
To learn more about the Exchange, visit www.wahbexchange.org. Open enrollment for Washington Healthplanfinder is from Nov. 1 to Jan. 15, 2023.
