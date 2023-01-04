The Jazz Sanctuary Starts Their 12th Year with 3 January Concert Performances
The Jazz Sanctuary, Philadelphia’s innovative live music non-profit, starts their 12th year in 2023 with 3 January concert performances, with highlights Including “Jazz & Joe” in Buckingham, Devon and Old City Philadelphia.
Highlights Include “Jazz & Joe” in Buckingham, Devon and Old City Philadelphia
We begin 2023 having performed 695 events since our start in 2011...over 24,000 visitors to our Jazz & Joe series with over 120 musicians hired by our organization to perform at our events.”PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beginning its 12th year as Philadelphia’s most innovative non-profit performing arts group, The Jazz Sanctuary kicks off the New Year with three free, live concerts in the Philly suburbs.
— Alan Segal, Founder & Executive Director, The Jazz Sanctuary
“We begin 2023 having performed 695 events since our start in 2011,” said Alan Segal, founder and Executive Director of The Jazz Sanctuary. “Included in that are over 24,000 visitors to our “Jazz & Joe” series, with over 120 musicians hired by our organization to perform at our events. And yes, we are very proud of our accomplishments. Now we move on with what I hope will be a terrific year. Our goal is to gain at least 75 events in 2023. We anticipate performing our 750th event this year, at which we are planning a grand celebration.
“Our education goal is to reintroduce the Sanctuary Jam at St. Mary's this year, through our partnership with the University of Pennsylvania and Drexel University, serving both of those universities and the residents of the West Philadelphia/University City community,” Segal added.
The New Year begins with the always popular “Jazz & Joe”, which features live music, coffee and treats, on Thursday, January 12, at Buckingham’s Trinity Episcopal Church (Routes 202 & 413, Buckingham, PA 18912). This 90-minute performance, which begins at 7:30 p.m., features The Jazz Sanctuary Quintet, including James Dell’Orefice (piano), Leon Jordan Sr. (drums), Randy Sutin (vibes/percussion), Eddie Etkins (saxophone) and Alan Segal (bass). This concert performance is free of charge.
Another evening of “Jazz & Joe” is slated for Wednesday, Jan. 25 at Main Line Unitarian Church (816 South Valley Forge Road, Devon, PA 19333). This concert performance, featuring The Jazz Sanctuary Quintet, begins at 7:30 p.m., and is free of charge.
The next night, Thursday, Jan. 26, The Jazz Sanctuary Quintet returns to Old City Philadelphia for an evening of “Jazz & Joe” at Gloria Dei (Old Swedes’) Episcopal Church in Queen Village (8 Christian St., Philadelphia, PA 19147). This free, two-hour concert performance begins at 7:30 p.m.
Segal noted that through January 31, 2023, The Jazz Sanctuary will match all donations made to the organization. Donations to support the mission of The Jazz Sanctuary continue to be vital to the growth of the organization as they enter their second decade. The Jazz Sanctuary is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that brings jazz music free of charge to charitable organizations, community centers, and houses of worship, among others.
Interested donors or sponsors, as well as local townships, houses of worship, community centers or other public venues interested in participating in, or hosting The Jazz Sanctuary live events, are encouraged to contact Alan Segal directly, either by phone at (215) 208-7314 or by e-mail at music@thejazzsanctuary.com.
Since its founding in 2011, The Jazz Sanctuary has brought over 675 live performances to people throughout Philadelphia and the neighboring Pennsylvania and New Jersey suburbs. In addition, the organization brings their music to healthcare facilities, including regular performances for the Council on Brain Injury and others in the region.
Charitable events in the five-county area have served organizations such as Friendship Circle, Cradle of Hope, Ronald McDonald House, Interfaith Hospital Center of the Main Line and Council on Brain Injury and Re-Med golf outing and therapy sessions.
Funding for The Jazz Sanctuary comes from individual donors as well as sponsors, including CBIZ, Compass Ion Advisors, Philadelphia Federal Credit Union, The Big Event, ZLED Lighting, Quantum Think and DMG Global.
A two-part video of the recent concert performance by The Jazz Sanctuary on Monday, June 6, 2022 is now available on The Jazz Sanctuary website at https://thejazzsanctuary.com/jazzn-joe-video/.
Updated information about all upcoming Jazz Sanctuary events is available at https://thejazzsanctuary.com/schedule-of-events-updated-weekly/.
Additional information is available at http://www.thejazzsanctuary.com.
Jim DeLorenzo
Jim DeLorenzo Public Relations
+1 (215) 266-5943
jim@jhdenterprises.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
In performance, musicians from The Jazz Sanctuary in Bethlehem, PA June 6, 2022 (part 1)