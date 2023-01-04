Why Central Ohio Scientologists Were Recognized as “Congenial and Committed Citizens”

Scientologists took part in 55 cleanups and beautification projects, earning them the city’s “Committed and Congenial Citizens Award”

Spreading the common-sense values of The Way to Happiness, the guide to better living by L. Ron Hubbard.

COLUMBUS, OHIO, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Volunteers of the Columbus chapter of The Way to Happiness Foundation, sponsored by the Church of Scientology of Central Ohio, are committed to their city’s Keep Columbus Beautiful initiative. They take their name from The Way to Happiness, the nonreligious, common-sense guide to better living by humanitarian and Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard.

This year, the volunteers took part in 55 community cleanups and beautification projects, showing their commitment to the values of The Way to Happiness precepts, “Set a Good Example,” and Safeguard and Improve Your Environment.”

At Volunteer Appreciation Day, hosted in November 2022 by the Keep Columbus Beautiful initiative, the chair of the City Council’s Administration Environment and Public Safety Committee presented the “Committed and Congenial Citizens Award” to the Scientologists. He thanked them for their unflagging participation in city-wide projects like the “Litter League” softball game, river cleanups and the city’s Adopt a Spot program.

He spoke of the “broken window theory” that promotes environmental responsibility based on the concept that visible indicators of disorder, such as vandalism and broken windows, invite criminal activity.

In addition to their cleanups, the volunteers reached out door-to-door with The Way to Happiness to thousands of neighbors. And they introduced families to the book’s common-sense values at festivals, after-school programs and crime awareness events.

