Fab Over 40 Competition Crowns April Wilcox as 2022 Winner
Online Competition run by Colossal on behalf of DTCare benefits National Breast Cancer FoundationPHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Colossal Management, LLC is proud to introduce April Wilcox as the 2022 Fab Over 40 winner. Wilcox, an aesthetics nurse from Edmond, OK, was voted to the top in the final round of the Competition by her peers. With the win, she will receive $40,000, a two-page feature in NewBeauty Magazine (including a glamorous photo shoot and exclusive interview), and a dream vacation in Scottsdale, Arizona.
The Fab Over 40 Competition was operated by Colossal, a nationally registered professional fundraiser, on behalf of DTCare, a U.S. 501(c)(3) charitable organization. Hundreds of thousands of women worldwide competed to become the over-40 queen during the Competition that ultimately benefited the National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF) via a monetary grant from DTCare.
As a nurse, Wilcox works with breast cancer survivors, so it was meaningful to her to help raise awareness for the National Breast Cancer Foundation throughout this Fab Over 40 journey.
Fellow fabulous competitors Anna Karin, Ravinder ‘Raime’ Kaur, and Chi Anderson rounded out the top four. This year’s Competition was sponsored by TestTube, NewBeauty’s editor-curated subscription box, and BeautyPass, a free membership that provides exclusive offers, gifts, and access to VIP events for its members.
For more information about the Competition, visit votefab40.com.
