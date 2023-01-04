Panacrypto Setting Industry Standard for Crypto-to-Fiat Real Estate Transactions

The company is said to be one of the leading luxury marketplaces in Panama and Latin America.

PANAMA CITY, PANAMA, January 4, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Panacrypto is pleased to announce it is setting the industry standard for crypto-to-fiat real estate transactions in Panama.Panacrypto is the leading luxury marketplace throughout Panama and Latin America. With one of the biggest selections of real estate in these regions, in addition to the company’s renowned experts, Panacrypto strives to meet the highest standards in the industry in both listing standards and customer service.In the company’s most recent news, Panacrypto is thrilled to announce it now able to process crypto-to-fiat real estate transactions, in combination with real estate purchases under escrow, and concomitant legal assistance by one of Panama's leading law firms.“The real estate market conditions in Panama right now are ideal for any investor,” says a spokesperson for the company. “This is due to a variety of reasons, from favourable foreign investor protection laws, to the economic prosperity and investor friendly attitude of Panama, the excellent infrastructure, healthcare, and education, and a positive expected market growth for 2023.”"There has been a recent trend of investors and expats showing increased interest in purchasing properties in Panama , with a particular focus on using cryptocurrency as a means of payment. This may be due to the growing popularity and acceptance of cryptocurrency, as well as Panama's favorable regulatory environment for digital assets. At Panacrypto, we accept both cryptocurrency and traditional fiat currencies such as the US dollar and euro for property purchases,” he continues. "We couldn’t be more thrilled to set the industry standard for these crypto transactions. We invite you to contact us at any time to chat about making your real estate dreams come true.”For more information about Panacrypto, please visit https://www.panacrypto.com About PanacryptoFounded in early 2022, Panacrypto Inc. is the first luxury marketplace for real estate, cars, boats, and jewelry in Panama and Latin America. What sets the company apart from the competition is that it also accepts cryptocurrencies as payment method – making it a leader in the crypto-to-fiat space. With its escrow secured through in-house exchange, the company helps investors and Fiat buyers from all over the world to bring their digital assets into the real world.