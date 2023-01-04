Roofing USA Gifts Two South Carolina Teachers with a Brand-New Roof

Both winners are from the Charleston, SC area and are the recipients of the company’s ‘Covering Our Community’ initiative.

CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Roofing USA is pleased to announce the winners of its ‘Covering Our Community’ initiative – one that gifted two Charleston teachers with a new roof.Roofing USA is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) accredited by the Better Business Bureau with an A rating. The company is a part of the Charleston Home Builders Association and is a GAF Certified Contractor , making it one of the most sought-after in the SC roofing industry.Having a storied history of service to the community and country, it is with ambition and determination that Roofing USA provides all customers with the highest quality of service and the utmost professionalism.In the company’s latest news, Roofing USA is thrilled to formally announce the winners of its beloved ‘Covering Our Community’ initiative. Nominees for the company’s 2022 giveaway were required to be teachers from the Charleston or Bluffton/Hilton Head area, who owned a home, and were in dire need of a new roof.“We are so pleased to have chosen two amazing teachers as our recipients,” says President of Roofing USA, Steve Guaglianone. “These teachers are Kasi Farr and Sarah Swain, who are both from the Charleston, South Carolina area. We fully believe each of these wonderful women are truly deserving of their new roofs, especially because of their heartwarming stories.”Kasandra (Kasi) Farr is a 1st grade teacher at College Park Elementary School. She is a single mom of four boys, who does homeschooling for two of them because they have special needs that make typical classroom learning difficult. About 2 years ago, Kasi and her children moved back into Kasi's childhood home to help her widowed mother, Shirley. The family has been in the home since the early '90s.Sarah Swain has been teaching at a low-income school in North Charleston for over 10 years. Last year, she was awarded teacher of the year - often staying after school to tutor students, attend their sporting events on weekends, and providing supplies and books to students who cannot afford them.For more information about Roofing USA, please visit https://roofingusa.com/ About Roofing USARoofing USA is operated by President, Steve Guaglianone, and CEO, Brian Tice. The company provides roofing solutions to clients, always raising industry standards with the highest quality of service available, the highest-grade materials, and methods that protect properties throughout the roofing process – from start to finish.To ensure clients are 100% satisfied, Roofing USA offers a remarkable 50-year manufacturer warranty, affordable financing options for all budgets, and easy insurance claims. As a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business, the company also offers a discount to military veterans in its service area.