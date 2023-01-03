Umbrella Labs Is Offering Third-Party Validated High Purity SARMs for Sale

/EIN News/ -- Tucson, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tucson, Arizona -

Umbrella Labs is manufacturing and marketing a wide selection of SARMs for customers who want the highest quality products to help them achieve their health goals.

SARMs, or Selective Androgen Receptor Modulators, are a class of therapeutic compounds that bind to androgen receptors. SARMs are similar to anabolic steroids but without the androgenic properties of the latter. As the name suggests, SARMs selectively bind to androgen receptors in certain tissues. This is in stark contrast to anabolic steroids which bind to the same receptors in almost all parts of the body. As a result, SARMs are safer and offer a real tangible alternative to anabolic steroids for professionals or enthusiasts who value their muscle-building, fat-cutting, and endurance-increasing properties.

However, the SARM manufacturing industry is plagued with a lot of companies acting in bad faith. According to a study titled “Chemical Composition and Labeling of Substances Marketed as Selective Androgen Receptor Modulators and Sold via the Internet” from the Sports Medicine Research and Testing Laboratory in Salt Lake City, Utah, only 40% of the randomly sampled SARM products contained the product as advertised on the label. Around 10% of products did not contain the claimed compounds at all and a quarter contained compounds that were not listed on their labels.

Umbrella Labs is on a mission to change this perception of the industry by implementing strict quality control standards. It is the only supplier of SARMs for sale that have their purity verified using third-party validation. The analytical chemists tasked with the validation of the products are credentialed by the National Certification Commission in Chemistry and Chemical Engineering (NCCCCE), an initiative sponsored by the American Institute of Chemists, Inc. (AIC).

Umbrella Labs also ensures a high-quality product by using industry-leading High-Performance Liquid Chromatography and Liquid/Gas Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry in its manufacturing pipeline. The company also performs routine analyses in a CLIA environment using a flexible range of Thermo Scientific and Agilent modalities such as 3D trap LC-MS, Triple quadrupole GC-MS, Linear ion trap LC-MS, ESI & APCI ion sources, UV detectors, and Nanoflow LC. Moreover, all its SARMs ship from a verified US address and have labeled manufacturing dates and expiration dates, showcasing its dedication to transparency and ethical business practices. The products also ship with a holographic seal labeled with a batch identifier that can be cross-referenced with the company’s Certificates of Authenticity.

The spokesperson for Umbrella Labs talks about how the company is changing the current landscape of its industry by saying, “At Umbrella Labs, we place paramount importance on the purity of our products. Through numerous studies, it has been shown that authenticity is a real issue in the industry. Unscrupulous manufacturers cut corners and offer products that don’t deliver on the promised chemical composition and thus don’t live up to the customer’s expectations. So, we here at Umbrella Labs are on a mission to restore the credibility and trust that customers may have lost. By employing third-party verification, we are ensuring that we only ship the highest quality SARMs to our customers. The future for SARMs is bright and Umbrella Labs is leading from the front, showing the rest of the industry the path forward.”

The portfolio of SARMs on offer by Umbrella Labs includes 5-ALPHA-HYDROXY LAXOGENIN (SARM Support), ACP-105 SARM, GW-0742, GW-501516 CARDARINE, LGD-3303 SARM, LGD 4033 LIGANDROL SARM, MK-2866 OSTARINE SARM, MK-677 IBUTAMOREN NUTROBAL, OTR-AC (MK-2866 ESTER) SARM, RAD 140 SARM TESTOLONE, RAD-150 (TLB 150) SARM, RU58841 SOLUTION (SARM Support), S-23 SARM, S-4 ANDARINE SARM, SR-9009 STENABOLIC SARM, SR-9011, and YK11 SARM.

Umbrella Labs’ SARMs are available in either liquid, powder, or gel form. The liquid formulations come in either 30 ml or 60 ml vials and vary in concentration including 10 mg/ml, 20 mg/ml, 50 mg/ml, or 100 mg/ml depending on the specific compound. The gel-based SARMs are also offered in the same concentrations in packs of 5, 10, or 30. The powder variants are offered in either 1000 mg (1 gram) or 2000 mg (2 gram) SKUs.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ay_kcOjIUjE

Umbrella Labs’ portfolio of products includes SARMs, peptides, lab supplies, research chemicals, and nootropics.

###

For more information about Umbrella Labs , contact the company here:



Umbrella Labs

Kristin McFadden

415-988-7551

kmcfadden@umbrella-labs.us

3280 E Hemisphere Loop #190

Tucson, AZ 85706

Kristin McFadden